Fresh Sitcom Puts a Spotlight on Detroit's Talent Industry with Office-Style Humor

The crew at The Agency work to uncancel reality star Ophelia Sparks.

The Office got lost in Detroit and accidentally became THE AGENCY.

It's funny, it's chaotic, and sometimes painfully relatable. At its core it's about survival - in an industry and a city that know a thing or two about comebacks.” — Emory Reeves

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once a respected name in the Midwest entertainment scene, The Detroit Talent Agency (DTA) has seen better days. Now, in a new comedy series , the struggling agency takes center stage — offering an offbeat look at ambition, ego, and what happens when the least qualified person is put in charge.At the helm of this sinking ship is Dusty Buttons, an aspiring actress with plenty of inherited privilege but not a shred of business experience. Handed the agency by her father, Bob — a flamboyant former industry insider with a history as mysterious as it is theatrical — Dusty is determined to “make it work.” Unfortunately, her idea of leadership mostly involves confusion, chaos, and saving the best casting calls for herself.Keeping the phones answered and the wigs in place is Parker, the sharp-tongued office manager and part-time drag queen who was once promised the agency by Bob — not to mention Bob’s former lover. Now stuck fielding diaper commercial auditions while watching Dusty stumble through ownership, Parker juggles duty, resentment, and a full face of makeup.If that weren’t enough, DTA’s doors are constantly revolving with underpaid interns, desperate clients, and a film crew documenting the unraveling in real time. Enter Ophelia Sparks, a tabloid-favorite actress and ex-reality star whose reputation for meltdowns and unfiltered rants has made her a Hollywood outcast. She may be the agency’s best hope for relevance — or its final undoing.Blending workplace satire with character-driven comedy, The Agency lampoons the absurd politics of representation while finding heart in the messy resilience of its characters.Filmed in metro-Detroit, the series doesn’t just parody agency life — it uses it as a lens on ambition, failure, and the blurry line between fame and notoriety.The Agency is a semi-scripted docu-style comedy blending sharp writing, outrageous characters, and a painfully relatable look at ambition, failure, and forced teamwork. Filmed on location in Detroit, the show features a diverse cast of rising stars and drag royalty, blending reality and satire in unforgettable ways. Stream now for free on Tubi.

The Agency Trailer

