Detroit producers channel Jordan Peele’s unique style in new thriller about the dangers of drug addiction and…sobriety

Chasing the Ghost is centered around a drug addicted doctor about to enter rehab who has a curse put on him: he has to stay high or his loved ones will die.

We wanted to show that addiction is a curse, and how it impacts the families in a unique way.” — Tennille Taraszkiewicz

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Reed II in association with Tennille T. Productions have released a unique thriller called Chasing the Ghost. The film is released by Homestead Distribution Company and is now streaming on Tubi Chasing the Ghost, is a mind-bending thriller which is centered around a drug addicted anesthesiologist (played by Daniel Pesta) about to enter rehab who has a curse put on him: he has to stay high or his friends and family will die one by one. The film’s director, Matt Santia, states that he “wanted to make a film that really explored the horrific effects addiction has on the families of the addicted.”The script, written by Santia and Todd Calvin De Pew (If I Can’t Have You), takes the conventions and tropes from films about drugs and gives them a fresh and unique spin. “It’s definitely an approach I had never heard before,” explains Tennille Taraszkiewicz, one of the film’s producers.Santia and De Pew were asked to write a script that was inspired by the film’s of Jordan Peele, which was no easy task. “I just started breaking his films down and decided that they all take a familiar concept and turn it on its head,” Santia revealed. In this case the concept the film tackles is addiction. Addiction tales have populated the silver screen and tv for decades, however Chasing the Ghost promises to be a very different addiction story.Chasing the Ghost was filmed all around the metro Detroit area (Livonia, Canton, Warren, Detroit) but the most memorable location for the cast and crew was the Eloise Asylum. Closed in 1982, and often regarded as the most haunted place in Michigan, Eloise was the perfect locale for a creepy thriller film.The film also stars TV personality and Detroit native Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander (Flavor or Love and I Love Money) and rapper Solo Lucci (Love & Hip Hop and Whip It). Both were in attendance for the premiere. The premiere for the film was at the MJR Westland on October, 20th.Any bloggers, YouTubers, podcasters, film critics and the like please reach out to thefilmchic@gmail.com if you are interested in setting up an interview with the cast or crew. Please visit IMDb or view the Trailer for more information.

