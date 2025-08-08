Soundverse and Veena Announce Strategic Partnership to Build the World’s Most Powerful AI DAW

Soundverse x Veena Soundverse x Veena UI 4 Soundverse x Veena UI Soundverse x Veena UI 2

Soundverse's ethical AI music generator meets Veena's DAW in a strategic partnership that takes creators from idea to finished track with a lot of control.

This is the first time the true fusion of state of the art AI music generation and DAW-level editing capabilities is happening.” — Sourabh Pateriya, CEO & Founder, Soundverse AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every few decades, a breakthrough quietly redraws the boundaries of music production. In the 1950s, it was multitrack tape. In the 1980s, MIDI. In the 2000s, digital audio workstations (DAWs) like Ableton Live and FL Studio became widely accessible, leading to the rise of the home studio and the bedroom producer. Now, 2025 could mark another turning point, as Soundverse AI and Veena Studio announce a partnership that introduces the world’s first AI-native digital audio workstation.This AI DAW offers a unified platform that generates and edits music in real time using plain English, natural workflows, and ethically trained AI models. With AI Studio, users can simply type "create a mid-tempo neo-soul groove with tabla-flavoured drums." A multi-instrumental track appears, where every stem is editable. It’s not a concept demo or novelty app, but a fully equipped studio reimagined for an era where text becomes sound and ideas materialise on command.FROM GENERATION TO FULL PRODUCTIONThe partnership brings together two complementary missions. Soundverse has led innovation in AI music generation and editing, offering tools that convert ideas, lyrics, or references into fully formed songs. Veena, on the other hand, has built a professional-grade DAW that runs entirely in the browser, featuring robust editing capabilities. This partnership also features an AI producer that interprets plain-language prompts.Now, through deep cross-integration, the two platforms function as one. Users can begin with a generative prompt in Soundverse and shift seamlessly into Veena’s multitrack timeline to refine every layer, adjusting timing, swing, effects, and arrangement in real time."Soundverse proved a single prompt can turn into a radio-ready track ethically,” says Sourabh Pateriya, founder of Soundverse. “Veena lets you edit that generated track. Every bar, every stem. It’s the DAW that the musicians truly need. This is the first time the true fusion of state of the art music generation and DAW-level editing capabilities is happening.”Veena is embedded inside Soundverse, and Soundverse inside Veena. There's no need for WAV exports, folder navigation, or switching between apps. Instead, users access a single, browser-based workspace where ideation, generation, arrangement, and mixing all coexist on a unified timeline.BROWSER-NATIVE, HUMAN-FRIENDLYVeena is founded by multi-instrumentalist and former AI researcher Palaash Agrawal, producer-rapper, and ex-audio engineer Aryan Kapoor, Veena offers an uncompromising production environment without dongles, setups, or installation hurdles. Its browser-based interface includes a full multitrack timeline, audio and MIDI editing lanes, real-time FX chains, and latency as low as 300 milliseconds in Chrome.Its flagship feature is the AI Co-Producer, a tool that interprets user instructions written in plain English. For example, users can type "Sidechain the pad to the kick and swing the hi-hats by 12 percent," or ask "Make this vocal sound like an 808-cowbell robot." The AI parses these commands and makes precise changes, generating automation curves, filter adjustments, or layered transformations under the hood.This complements the generation capabilities of Soundverse to give users unparalleled control of AI music generation. As Riley Williams, the Chief Technology Officer at Soundverse puts it: "Our AI stack outputs 48 kHz WAVs with lyric-synchronised vocals. Veena's low-latency engine lets you edit those stems and apply effects. Think of it as Photoshop's 'Smart Object' layer, but for entire songs."The result is not just speed or convenience, but a different kind of creative control. As the Veena team describes it: “Cursor is to code what Veena is to production.”LICENSING BY DEFAULT, NOT AS AN AFTERTHOUGHTOne of the less visible, but most important, aspects of the integration is how it handles licensing. All of Soundverse’s AI models are trained exclusively on non-copyrighted content, catalogues from rights-holders, and contributions from its Content Partner Program.The platform's licensing options are also modular: creators can begin with royalty-free outputs, or upgrade instantly to sync rights, mechanicals, or full ownership depending on their needs. Each export, whether a song, a stem, or a voice model, carries embedded metadata to ensure legal clarity. This system makes Soundverse usable by independent musicians and content creators, labels, and companies seeking scalable, rights-cleared sound.A SHARED VISION FOR HUMAN-LED, AI-ASSISTED MUSIC CREATIONAt the heart of the Soundverse and Veena integration is a belief that music tools should expand the role of the creator, not diminish it. AI in this environment is not a composer but a collaborator capable of interpreting instructions and generating contextually rich material, always responding to human direction.The goal is to reduce friction of creation, not creativity. Instead of juggling downloads, sample packs, plug-ins, and clunky exports, users are met with a fluid, full-stack production environment. From first sketch to final bounce, the process becomes intuitive and adaptive, while remaining musically precise.The system already serves a wide range of creators: beatmakers experimenting with genre mashups, topliners building tracks around a single lyric, indie game studios adapting timing to scene transitions, and music educators using Chromebooks in classrooms. The integration opens the door even wider, lowering technical barriers for newcomers, while offering DAW-grade control for professionals.This is not a lightweight toolset. Audio is rendered at 48 kHz, 32-bit float, offering ample headroom for professional mixing and mastering.WHAT IS SOUNDVERSE AI?Soundverse was founded by Sourabh Pateriya, former Spotify product lead and co-inventor of the streaming giant’s “Basic Patch” creation flow, together with Riley Williams, an applied scientist who spent ten years at Meta Reality Labs advancing contextual AI for audio and vision.Soundverse has been shipping many groundbreaking updates.Mid-2023: Public beta launched with the AI Magic Tools suite for text-to-music.Late 2023: Editing endpoints (stem separation, music-extend, auto-loop) shipped for seamless DAW and video-app workflows.Q1 2024: Roll-out of SAAR, a conversational co-producer exposing the same generation and editing stack via chat and voice APIs.Q3 2024: Launch of web-based AI Studio and Loop Studio with real-time collaboration and loop/timeline editors.Early 2025: Self-serve Enterprise API introduced with Starter, Growth and Scale licensing tiers covering royalty-free through full-ownership use cases.May 2025: AI Singing generator, and v3 generation model Muzer.June 2025: iOS and Android AppsSoundverse has been used by 1.6m+ creators who have generated more than 3 million tracks across the web studio and API. Over 20 organisations including video-editing apps and AAA-game studios run production workloads through the Enterprise API. Each asset is trained only on opt-in, licensed or public-domain audio. With a continually expanding model catalogue, ethical data provenance, and a founder team that bridges global music-tech product expertise and state-of-the-art multimodal research, Soundverse positions itself as one of the most complete and trusted generative-music stacks on the market.WHAT IS VEENA?Veena is an AI powered Digital Audio Workstation (DAW), that helps musicians compose and produce music with the help of an AI co-producer.WHY BUILD AI DAW IN-BROWSER?From day one, Soundverse x Veena has been driven by a clear vision: to lower the barrier to entry in music production. Traditionally, music creation has been a highly technical and equipment-heavy process, often inaccessible to aspiring artists without professional setups. Soundverse reimagines this experience by focusing on accessibility without compromising artistic control. Its browser-based interface requires no downloads or upfront payments, allowing anyone to start instantly. AI bridges the gap between creative intent and technical execution - translating ideas into actions so users can focus on expression rather than complexity. The platform is designed with simplicity in mind - intuitive drag-and-drop workflows, minimal controls, and an interface that feels familiar to users of legacy DAWs like FL Studio, yet radically easier to use.A NEW KIND OF CREATIVE COMMUNITYWhile the technical achievement is considerable, both companies emphasise that this is also a project about people: how they collaborate, learn, and make music together.The Soundverse and Veena teams have each built communities around openness. Feature polls, code walkthroughs, Discord office hours, and beat challenges are not afterthoughts; they’re central to the roadmap. Community involvement has directly shaped the development arc, and that continues post-launch."We'll rap on your drill beat live on stream if you ship a Veena macro that makes Palaash's noodles taste better," Aryan jokes. Palaash replies without skipping a beat: "Challenge accepted, but only if I can caramelise onions while the track renders."It’s a tone that reflects technical ambition, shared curiosity, and creativity.HOW TO GET INVOLVEDSoundverse x Veena AI Studio is now live at soundverse.ai/daw WHY THIS MATTERSNew tools often bring new anxieties. When the first digital audio workstations arrived, many feared they would replace the studio engineer, the producer, even the musician. Instead, they expanded access, lowered technical barriers, and changed who got to participate.This moment carries echoes of that shift.The integration of generative models into production workflows will inevitably raise questions about authorship, intent, and control. But what’s emerging here is not the automation of artistry. It is something quieter: removal of friction, and a reconsideration of what it means to produce music in the first place.Soundverse and Veena have not built a system to replace the producer. They have built one that is instantly responsive and never in the way, so the work of producing can begin earlier, move faster, and leave more room for experimentation.Immediacy doesn’t mean less intention. If anything, it invites more of it.This matters not because it replaces old ways of working, but because it invites new ones.

Soundverse X Veena - AI DAW Partner Announcement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.