Soundverse AI Goes Mobile, Putting Ethical AI Music Generation into a Billion Pockets

Soundverse Apps Soundverse Mobile App isometric view Soundverse Mobile App Soundverse tablet screenshot Soundverse AI colour logo

Soundverse’s AI‑powered music platform is now pocket‑sized, enabling full track creation, remixing, and sharing from any mobile device, anytime and anywhere.

Our mobile apps expand Soundverse’s distribution channel and unlock new value for both creators and our platform by making ethical AI music creation even more accessible.” — Sourabh Pateriya, CEO & Founder, Soundverse AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not long ago, crafting a song required the acoustics of a rented studio, racks of hardware, and a patient engineer behind the glass. Then the laptop revolution handed bedroom producers a “portable” control room, giving rise to an entire generation of DIY hit‑makers. Today, as generative AI distills those same creative superpowers into the palm of a hand, music creation has reached its next great inflection point. With nothing more than a smartphone and a spark of inspiration, anyone can summon an orchestra of virtual instruments, lyricists, and vocalists in seconds. The barrier between imagination and finished track has never been thinner, and Soundverse’s mobile launch is the latest proof that the studio isn’t just shrinking; it is dissolving into the fabric of everyday life.Whether a songwriter is scribbling lyrics on a bus ride or a producer is tracking at 2 a.m., creative flow now continues uninterrupted on mobile. The Soundverse app, available today on iOS and Android, places the full power of ethical‑first AI music generation in every pocket - WITH no laptop or studio required.MOBILE STUDIO, DESKTOP POWERSoundverse’s iOS and Android releases compress an entire AI‑powered studio into a single app. Creators can generate full songs or instrumentals from a text prompt, craft lyrics, and audition multilingual AI vocals (10+ languages). The stem splitter isolates drums, bass, and vocals from any audio, while “extend” and “autocomplete” finish half‑done ideas or lengthen loops. “Similar music” generation offers on‑the‑spot variations, keeping ideation continuous and friction‑free.KEY FEATURES AT A GLANCE• Text‑to‑Music & Song Generator – full tracks from a short prompt• AI Lyric Writer – original lyrics in seconds• AI Singer – multilingual vocals that perform supplied words• Stem Splitter – isolates vocals, drums, bass, etc.• Music Extend & Autocomplete – completes or lengthens ideas• Similar Music / Song Generation – instant variations• High‑Quality Exports – MP3, WAV, stems ZIP, lyric video (MP4)• Native Instagram / Snapchat Stories Share – publish directly from the app• Built‑in Video Editor (iOS) – adds AI music to clips for ready‑to‑post reels• Explore Feed – endless stream of community tracks for inspiration• 4.5‑Minute Track Lengths – powered by the Soundverse V3 model• Fast Renders & Priority Queues – tiered speeds up to Max level• Regular Monthly Updates – new vocal styles, faster generation, UX refinementsWHERE TO DOWNLOADThe Soundverse app is free to install on the App Store and Google Play . Detailed information, screenshots, and tutorial links are hosted on the Soundverse mobile landing page. CREATE, EXPORT, SHAREThe path from concept to finished song now fits into a four‑step loop: type, select, generate, export. Studio‑quality assets arrive in seconds—ranging from pristine WAVs and zipped stems to MP4 lyric videos. Creators can bypass local files altogether via the native Instagram Stories and Snapchat sharing flows.Full‑resolution audio and stems import seamlessly into Logic, Ableton, Pro Tools, or any DAW, ensuring compatibility on professional sessions.OWNERSHIP & LEGAL CLARITYPersonal “DNA” styles, trained on licensed data, allow audiences to recognize a signature sound while guaranteeing usage rights. Tracks move to TikTok, Reels, Spotify, or YouTube with a single tap - free from royalty surprises.COMMUNITY SCALEOver 1.5 million creators have joined Soundverse. The mobile experience, powered by Soundverse V3- Muzer, expands that community’s reach anywhere inspiration strikes.The latest model delivers:• Songs up to 4.5 minutes• Vocals in 10+ languages• Accelerated renders• A sharper, more responsive AI assistantHOW CREATORS ARE USING SOUNDVERSEEvery day, hobbyists compose custom tracks as surprise gifts for birthdays and anniversaries. Influencers pair royalty‑free hooks with story posts, elevating engagement without licensing hurdles. Touring musicians split stems mid‑flight to prepare show edits before landing. Listeners browse the Explore Feed as a living radio of in‑progress ideas, sparking fresh concepts for their own sessions. Aspiring producers publish new songs directly to Instagram Stories, testing audience reaction within minutes of creation. These workflows showcase Soundverse’s versatility - from intimate personal projects to large‑scale social releases.REGULAR UPDATES, FRESH FEATURESAt least one update each month introduces smoother performance, additional vocal models, faster queuing, and interface improvements - all guided by creator feedback.SUBSCRIPTION TIERS & V3 ACCESSCreator – $9.99 per month (billed annually): 4,000 tokens, unlimited exports, full AI Magic Toolset, non‑commercial licensing.Pro – $24.99 per month: 10,000 tokens, priority renders, royalty‑free and sample‑based licensing.Max – $60 per month: 25,000 tokens, ultra‑priority render speeds, dedicated processing power.Each tier aligns with specific production needs, from weekend beat‑makers to high‑volume commercial studios. Creators can release their first AI‑powered track immediately after installation.With mobile now part of its arsenal, Soundverse moves from niche novelty to mainstream contender positioning itself at the intersection of user‑generated content, streaming culture, and generative AI. By shrinking an entire studio’s worth of capability to a handheld footprint, the company is not merely adding an app; it is lowering the barrier to music creation in the same way Instagram once democratized photography. As AI‑driven audio rapidly becomes table stakes for creators, Soundverse’s head start in ethical licensing and mobile accessibility could prove decisive in a market projected to eclipse $3 billion by 2030. In short, the startup isn’t just chasing trends, it is helping to set them.

Soundverse - iOS App Launch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.