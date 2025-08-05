Veterans descend upon Sturgis

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

If you are interested in joining the Veteran riding community consider checking out the following within your area:

Every August, the roar of motorcycles fills the Black Hills of Sturgis, South Dakota. Over half a million riders converge for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Military patches—representing branches and clubs adorn vests throughout the rally. A significant number of riders are Veterans, finding purpose and connection at Sturgis.

Many come for the peace riding brings. Take United States Marine Corps Veteran Brandon Simmons (Cannon), Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 45-5 out of Madison, Wisconsin. “I ride to clear my mind—it brings me peace,” Simmons says. His words echo countless Veterans. They find solace on two wheels. They renew a sense of community. This mirrors the connection and camaraderie of military life.





The Veteran riding community at Sturgis goes beyond the thrill of the ride. It is a lifeline. Veteran motorcycle clubs offer a space where shared stories and unwavering support help navigate civilian life. These clubs provide an escape, a way to process the past, and a path to healing. The rally amplifies this connection. It draws Veterans nationwide to swap tales, honor the legacy of those who served, and find solace in the rush of the road. This is a raw reminder they are never alone.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is on-site for the 2025 Rally to support Veterans, caregivers, families, and survivors. From August 1st to 8th, VA will host a VA 1-on-1 Veteran Assistance Expo downtown at the Veterans Club. Attendees can enroll in VA health care, file claims for benefits, utilize on-site mental health resources, and more, all at no cost and on their time.