The Good Feet Store Opens in Fairlawn to Help Local Residents and Workforce Live the Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with the Fifth Store in the Cleveland Area

Market expansion not only supports our business, it supports our customers in their journey to live the life they love with less pain.” — Jonathan Cotten, President of Easy Step Enterprises

FAIRLAWN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announced the upcoming opening of their newest location in Fairlawn on August 21st.

“We’re very pleased to continue growing The Good Feet Store presence with the fifth store in the Cleveland area. Market expansion not only supports our business, it supports our customers in their journey to live the life they love with less pain,” said Jonathan Cotten, long-term franchise owner and CEO of Easy Step Enterprises.

Situated at 3893 Medina Rd, Ste B, the Fairlawn store will be one of over 300 open in the United States and is part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to open approximately 40 locations in 2025. As with all the brand’s stores, the Fairlawn location will offer customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness — and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back. Proper alignment and support has helped thousands of customers return to the lives they love - from everyday work and activities to unforgettable trips and experiences.

“Everything is connected,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands. “Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don’t even recognize that it’s actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet.”

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

###

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.