The Good Feet Store Re-Opens in Tucson, Helping Local Residents and Workforce Live the Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Updates In-Store Customer Experience with the Opening of its Relocated Tucson Location

Tucson’s original Good Feet Store location opened in 2015 ... we’re excited to relocate to a more convenient location with updated store materials and fitting stations.” — Eric Kaplan, owner of The Good Feet Store in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announced the upcoming opening of its relocated store, scheduled for August 1.

“Tucson’s original Good Feet Store location opened in 2015 and after acquiring it earlier this year, we’re excited to relocate to a more convenient location with updated store materials and fitting stations,” said Eric Kaplan, owner of The Good Feet Store in Tucson. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to help our community and business grow with a refreshed store location.”

Situated at 7315 N. Oracle Road, Suite 103, the Tucson store is part of nearly 300 locations open now nationwide and is part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to open approximately 40 locations in 2025. As with all the brand’s stores, the Tucson location will offer customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

“Everything is connected,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands. “Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don’t even recognize that it’s actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet. The Good Feet 3-Step Arch Support System is clinically proven to provide significant pain relief in only 4 weeks*, as found in an independent, academic study.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness — and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

###

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/

###

* “A test of efficacy and foot position alteration in patients wearing Good Feet arch supports for the treatment of pain”; Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Review Board #2022P000291. In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 30, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported a 50% decrease in pain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.