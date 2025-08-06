Iconic Media Launches AI Actors and Models for Content Creation Revolutionizing the Modeling and Acting Industry

QUERéTARO, QRO., MEXICO, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of technology companies worldwide are developing AI actors and models, signaling the emergence of a new industry focused on digital content creation. This trend, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, allows for the production of virtual performers used in videos, advertisements, and entertainment, attracting interest from firms aiming to lead this innovative field.

The technology enables the creation of AI avatars that replicate human appearances and voices, supporting a range of content types across multiple purposes. Reports indicate that these digital figures can be deployed in global marketing campaigns, film productions, and social media content, with early applications highlighting their versatility. The development process involves sophisticated algorithms that reduce the need for extensive human involvement.

A representative from a tech firm noted, “This industry is evolving rapidly as companies explore AI to meet the demand for scalable content solutions.”

Among recent developments, a project at Iconic Media’s Queretaro facility has introduced a novel approach to AI actor and model creation. The initiative features avatars with varied outfits and scenes, designed to enhance content flexibility. This method has gained attention for its use of a single recording session, after which the digital representations are available for multiple uses.

The Queretaro-based effort also stands out for its structure, where original actors and models are compensated each time their AI counterparts are utilized, a practice that has sparked discussion in the modeling and acting sectors. Additionally, the technology supports content generation in over 175 languages, a capability noted in initial implementations for its potential to reach diverse audiences. Industry observers suggest that such innovations could influence traditional casting and production methods.

This trend reflects a broader movement in the entertainment and media industries, where AI-driven solutions are gaining traction for their efficiency and reach.

