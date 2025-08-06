Iconic Media Unveils AI Video Technology for Hyper-Realistic Avatars from Two Minutes of Footage

QUERETARO, QUERéTARO, MEXICO, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new AI video technology developed at Iconic Avatars’ Queretaro studio allows creators to produce hyper-realistic digital avatars from just two minutes of video footage. Launched by the Mexico-based company, this advancement supports the creation of studio-quality content in multiple languages without ongoing recording, offering an efficient tool for entrepreneurs, influencers, and businesses, particularly in LATAM.

The technology creates avatars that closely replicate a person’s appearance and voice, enabling the production of videos, podcasts, and presentations. Its multilingual capabilities allow creators to reach global audiences, removing language barriers. By reducing the time and cost of traditional content production, this innovation makes professional media accessible to a wider range of users.

Luis Mendez, CEO of Iconic Avatars, said, “This technology provides creators with a practical way to share their messages globally. Our Queretaro studio is focused on advancing this tool to meet the growing demand for scalable content solutions.”

The Queretaro studio serves as the hub for developing and testing this AI-driven technology. Clients worldwide are adopting the service to produce content that matches traditional studio quality, reflecting the increasing use of AI in video production. Industry observers note that such advancements are reshaping how digital content is created.

This development reflects a broader shift in content creation, where AI-driven tools are enabling more efficient and accessible media production, particularly in regions seeking scalable solutions.

