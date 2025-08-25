Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Achieves STEP DIAMOND Level for Exemplifying World-Class Safety Performance

Dc Metro Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Construction logo 2025 ABC-Step Diamond Award

This is our fourth consecutive year achieving STEP DIAMOND level. SLC places tremendous emphasis on safety for all of our projects, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.” — John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott-Long Construction (SLC), a commercial construction company based in the Washington Metropolitan Region, announces that it has achieved the DIAMOND level in Associated Builders and Contractors’ (ABS) STEP Safety Management System. This award signifies that SLC has excelled in safety performance by participating in ABC’s Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP).STEP provides commercial construction companies with the framework to measure, strengthen and build industry-leading safety programs. The system enables ABC members to achieve incident rates nearly six times safer than the US Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average. Ratings range from Diamond—the highest—to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Participant.“This is our fourth consecutive year achieving STEP DIAMOND level,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “SLC places tremendous emphasis on safety for all of our projects, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts.”Safety isn’t just about checking boxes—it’s about protecting people and getting them home at night. Earning step diamond for the fourth year in a row reinforces what Scott-Long clients already know: a safer job site leads to a healthy workplace for our team members, vendors, and partners.About Scott Long Construction:Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.