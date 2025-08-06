Search.co Launches Next-Generation AI Platform for Data Extraction, Ingestion, and Intelligent Action

New platform transforms static data into real-time decisions through enterprise-ready AI agents that do more than just chat—they execute.

We didn’t build another chatbot. We built an extraction and decision engine.” — Nate Nead

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search.co , a platform developed by DEV , has officially launched its reimagined AI ecosystem, enabling organizations to extract, ingest, and act on complex data using intelligent, task-driven AI agents. The new platform delivers end-to-end automation—from unstructured data parsing to real-world execution—through a unified interface tailored for speed, context, and action.With the rise of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, many businesses are still stuck asking questions instead of getting results. Search.co changes that. The platform is designed to power autonomous data workflows where information isn’t just queried—it’s extracted from files, emails, websites, APIs, and databases, ingested in context, and then acted upon automatically through pre-configured or custom AI agents.“We didn’t build another chatbot. We built a decision engine,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Search.co. “Search.co helps businesses bridge the gap between raw data and intelligent outcomes. Our agents don’t just answer questions—they process, trigger, recommend, summarize, and take real action in enterprise workflows.”The platform’s AI agents can be deployed across legal, finance, operations, customer service, and marketing departments. Use cases include extracting key clauses from contracts, summarizing balance sheets into investor-ready memos, auto-generating marketing reports, flagging anomalies in operational logs, or even sending AI-drafted emails triggered by internal system events.“The real differentiator with Search.co is our focus on action, not just access,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “Most AI tools help you ask better questions. We help you get better outcomes—without needing to write a single line of code or build a data pipeline from scratch.”Search.co is API-first, privacy-focused, and built with compliance in mind. The platform supports integration with internal CRMs, cloud storage, SaaS tools, SQL/NoSQL databases, and legacy software. AI assistants can be fine-tuned with company-specific knowledge, operate on private infrastructure, and log every action for auditability.“For sales, support, and operations teams, this is a game-changer,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Our clients are already using Search.co to automate processes that used to take hours—if not days. We're helping them reclaim time and refocus on the work that truly moves the needle.”The launch reflects a broader shift from passive AI exploration to active AI deployment. As more companies seek tangible ROI from their AI investments, Search.co offers a path forward that’s immediate, scalable, and easy to implement.Search.co is now available to businesses of all sizes. Organizations can sign up for early access or request a demo by visiting the company website.About Search.coSearch.co is an AI-powered platform designed to extract, ingest, and act on data through intelligent agents. Built by DEV and headquartered in Seattle, WA, the platform transforms disconnected data into real-time insights and automation—without requiring teams of developers or data scientists. From PDFs and spreadsheets to APIs and web pages, Search.co brings clarity and action to modern data problems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.