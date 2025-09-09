DSN Software to Unveil Four Groundbreaking AI Features at AAOMS 2025

Faster notes, smarter calls, instant answers, and AI-enhanced imaging. DSN launches powerful new features for oral surgery teams.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSN Software, the leading provider of specialty practice management software, will debut four new AI-powered features at this year’s AAOMS Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., from September 18–20.

The announcement marks DSN’s boldest step yet toward building the first truly intelligent platform for oral surgery practices. These new AI capabilities are designed to help practices move faster, reduce admin work, and deliver a better patient experience—without the added complexity.

The new AI features launching at AAOMS include:

AI Imaging: Get faster diagnoses with AI-enhanced tools that help teams open, view, and interpret images with 40% faster image interpretation.

AI Voice-to-Notes Transcription: Speak post-op notes out loud, and DSN transcribes them instantly into clean, structured documentation, reducing turnaround time by 2x.

Ask DSN: Instantly answers billing, referral, and scheduling questions right inside DSN, so staff don’t need to file support tickets. Practices using it have seen up to 80% fewer internal support requests.

AI Phone Agent: A virtual front desk assistant that handles common patient calls, answers FAQs, and escalates complex issues as needed, cutting call volume by 35%.

“Our goal has always been to give oral surgeons software that works like they do: fast, precise, and intelligent,” said Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software. “These new AI tools reduce the noise and let teams focus on what matters most: great patient care.”

The AI suite will be available to all DSN Cloud customers starting Q4 2025. Attendees at AAOMS can see a live demo at Booth #335 or book a meeting in advance by visiting their website.

