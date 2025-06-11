DSN Software Launches the First Cloud-Based Imaging Platform for Dental Specialists

Screenshot of DSN Imaging

Fully integrated with DSN Cloud, DSN Imaging simplifies imaging, referrals, and treatment planning

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSN Software, the leader in specialty dental practice management solutions, today announced the launch of DSN Imaging, the industry’s first true cloud-based imaging platform that allows practices to store, view, and manage 3D images directly through any web-enabled device.

Built for specialty workflows, DSN Imaging delivers instant access to 3D images without the typical hardware costs or software complexity. Practices can securely view and manipulate 3D scans from anywhere, helping speed up diagnosis, treatment planning, and collaboration with referrals.

"We built DSN Imaging because oral surgeons and specialists deserve a better way to work," said Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software. "Now you can access your 3D images instantly and securely without jumping through technical hoops. It’s the next step forward in modernizing specialty dental care."

Unlike traditional imaging systems that limit what you can do in the cloud, DSN Imaging provides full support for CBCT data, giving practices true 3D visualization directly in the cloud. Future enhancements to DSN Imaging will allow doctors to utilize AI to mark nerves, plan implant placements, apply clinical filters, and enhance image quality, all directly into their cloud workflow. Sharing images is simple, secure, and HIPAA-compliant.

Dr. Jim Howell, an oral surgeon at Flagship Specialty Partners, a DSO with over 50 locations, shared his experience:

"DSN Imaging has changed how we work day to day. We can capture, view, and manage scans all in one place, whether we’re in the office or working remotely. It’s faster, more efficient, and keeps everything connected. And because it’s built right into DSN Cloud, we don’t have to jump between systems to access our scans."

With lightning-fast image loading, native DSN Cloud integration, and an open-architecture design that works with most major imaging brands, DSN Imaging is ideal for multi-location and multi-specialty groups. Once captured, scans are instantly available across users and locations, eliminating the delays and complexity of traditional image access.

DSN Imaging is more than a cloud viewer — it’s a smarter, faster way for specialty practices to manage imaging across every location, every doctor, and every patient.

