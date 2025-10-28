Local Marketing Agency in San Jose Awards Entrepreneur $1K Business Funding Through Project 100 Passion Project Fund

Project 100 Logo Project 100 Passion Project Fund Awarded to Suzanne Figueroa at All About the Bay Summit All About the Bay Annual Business Summit 2025

All About the Bay and CHWebMedia join Project 100 to present the Passion Project Fund, empowering local entrepreneurs to turn small sparks into lasting impact.

A thousand dollars is just a thousand dollars—until it’s given to the right person” — My Nguyen, CEO at Project 100

OAKLAND , CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project 100, a purpose-driven marketing agency based in San Jose, has officially launched the Project 100 Passion Project Fund, a new initiative designed to help local entrepreneurs turn their passions into sustainable, community-centered ventures.The inaugural $1,000 grant was awarded in collaboration with All About the Bay , a Bay Area business networking community, and CHWebMedia , a creative agency specializing in brand storytelling. Together, the partners aim to create opportunities for individuals whose work demonstrates creativity, purpose, and a commitment to community impact.The Project 100 Passion Project Fund is inspired by global research showing that direct, trust-based cash giving can ignite measurable, long-term economic and social growth for the community. The initiative focuses on entrepreneurs who may not fit traditional funding models but show strong potential to create purpose-driven businesses that make a difference locally.First Recipient: A Local Story of InspirationThe 2025 Passion Project Fund grant was awarded to Suzanne Figueroa, founder of Stunning Angels , a purpose-driven organization dedicated to supporting survivors and raising awareness around the fight against human trafficking. Through her work, Suzanne embodies courage, compassion, and advocacy—transforming empathy into tangible action.Suzanne was recognized at the All About the Bay Business Mixer, where she received her award in front of fellow entrepreneurs and community leaders.Community Partners in EmpowermentProject 100 partnered with All About the Bay, known for fostering collaboration among Bay Area business owners, and CHWebMedia, a brand storytelling firm founded by Karen Huang, to amplify the stories behind each grant recipient. This partnership ensures that each awardee’s vision reaches a wider audience, building both brand awareness and community credibility.Following the success of its first award, Project 100 plans to expand the Passion Project Fund with additional rounds of funding in 2026. Entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners are encouraged to apply through the Project 100 website and share how their projects drive purpose and impact.“A thousand dollars is just a thousand dollars—until it’s given to the right person,” said My Nguyen. "Our mission is to influence the world - one project (or funding) at a time"About Project 100Project 100 is a San Jose-based marketing agency dedicated to helping individuals and small businesses elevate their brands, grow their audiences, and build sustainable success through purpose-driven strategies. The agency also contributes to community initiatives and Non-Profits such as All About the Bay events and the Supernova Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to local entrepreneurship and a healthy community.Learn more or apply for future Passion Project Fund grants at myproject100.com/project-100-passion-project-fund

All About the Bay Annual Business Summit 2025

