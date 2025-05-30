San Jose Hardwood Floors Launches Wholesale Shop Offering Premium Flooring Materials Direct to DIYers and Contractors

SJ Floors Wholesale Product Page Sj Floors Wholesale Logo

San Jose Hardwood Floors now offers pro-grade flooring to the public at SJ Floors Wholesale. DIYers & contractors.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose Hardwood Floors , the Bay Area’s premier expert in flooring, carpet, and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) installation, is proud to announce the opening of SJ Floors Wholesale —a new division offering top-tier flooring materials directly to the public.Previously only available to professional installers, these high-quality products are now accessible to homeowners, DIYers, and independent contractors managing their own installations. With SJ Floors Wholesale, customers can purchase the same materials trusted by industry professionals—without needing a contractor account.Butch Kirk, Owner of San Jose Hardwood Floors, shared the inspiration behind the new division:"We’ve always believed that quality flooring should be within reach for everyone—not just the trade. With SJ Floors Wholesale, we’re giving our community access to the same premium materials we’ve built our reputation on. Whether you’re a weekend DIYer or a seasoned contractor, we’re here to support your project with the best products at the best value."SJ Floors Wholesale is now open inside San Jose Hardwood Floors’ main showroom. Available inventory includes a curated selection of hardwood flooring, engineered wood, LVT, and carpeting—all at competitive wholesale prices.Visit www.sjfloorswholesale.com or stop by the showroom to browse selections and speak with a flooring specialist.

