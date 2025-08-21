ATA Aviation Receives $1.2 Million Investment for Drone Rescue Missions

Investment will support airspace safety infrastructure and medical drone delivery program as company relocates from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATA Aviation has received a total of $1.2 million investment led by Ben Franklin Technology Partners (including Innovation Works) and Nulton Holdings to accelerate drone safety infrastructure development and support critical medical drone delivery services in Pennsylvania and other states. Recognizing the support available in Pennsylvania, the company is moving its headquarters from Fredericksburg, Virginia to Richland Township in Cambria County. The funding will support ATA Aviation’s development of affordable airspace safety systems in Pennsylvania and other states.ATAA’s Flight Information Exchange (FIX) makes it easier and more affordable for communities to safely manage drones and advanced air mobility vehicles.Instead of relying on expensive or complicated systems, FIX uses “minimum viable infrastructure” — just the essential tech needed to ensure safe operations. That means it can be deployed quickly and scaled efficiently.Using strategically placed sensors and communication nodes, FIX collects real-time data on aircraft locations, flight paths, and potential conflicts. The result? A full, real-time picture of what’s happening in the airspace — so communities can confidently open their skies to innovation.Since its launch in Virginia in 2020, FIX has expanded to Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, California and beyond — serving as a model for national adoption.The system now supports over 170 agencies and 300 users, generating more than 83,000 advisories and displaying more than 4,500 active advisories.These advisories are real-time alerts that help agencies share critical airspace information — such as public safety incidents, hazard warnings, or temporary flight restrictions. By improving communication and coordination, FIX enables multiple organizations to work together seamlessly and keep shared airspace safe."FIX systems create a comprehensive operational picture of airspace activity, tracking how aircraft interact with each other and navigate around ground obstacles," said John Eberhardt, managing director of ATAA. "This real-time visibility is critical for maintaining safety standards while our minimum viable infrastructure approach ensures even smaller communities can afford to implement these essential safety systems."In Pennsylvania, ATAA has partnered with Aerium’s Drone814 initiative to deliver critical medical supplies to emergency scenes in the Johnstown area ( www.drone814.com ). The program will enable drones to transport defibrillators, Oral Glucose, Bleed Treatment, EpiPens and Narcan to patients within minutes. Trials will begin this summer to track response time improvements and healthcare cost savings from faster emergency services."We see tremendous potential in ATAA's approach to flight information exchange systems," said Ven Raju, president and CEO of Innovation Works. "Their focus on creating affordable, reliable infrastructure addresses a critical need for communities looking to safely adopt advanced aviation technologies."Larry J. Nulton, Ph.D., chairman of Aerium and VP of Operation at Nulton Aviation Services, Inc., said, "ATAA's approach advances aviation safety while creating opportunities for our local workforce. Supporting companies like ATAA helps ensure Pennsylvania remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation."Aerium is a nonprofit organization that fosters collaborative economic and workforce development partnerships to ensure Pennsylvania leads in aviation and aerospace technologies. The organization is a key participant in the Drone814 initiative, supporting the development of drone-based emergency response systems in the region.Innovation Works is part of the Ben Franklin Technology Partner Network, which has fostered innovation and technology-based economic development in Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. The Ben Franklin Technology Partners is an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and is funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority. For over 40 years, Ben Franklin CNP has been at the forefront of nurturing innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and driving economic growth.Nulton Aviation Services, operating since 2015 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (KJST), provides comprehensive flight support services for private, commercial and military aircraft customers.About ATA AviationATA Aviation (ATAA) is dedicated to the development and implementation of next-generation digital aviation infrastructure. ATAA specializes in cost-effective flight information exchange systems that make airspace data accessible and actionable as a public system. The company's solutions enable communities to safely integrate drones and advanced air mobility vehicles into existing airspace. ATAA has implemented these systems in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, and California, and is expanding to additional states. For more information, visit ataaviation.com

