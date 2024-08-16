Award-winning drama about Salvador Allende's final hours opens tomorrow at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe
“September 11, 1973: The Day Salvador Allende Died” will run from August 17 to 25, 2024 at 1300 BST, at C Aquila in Edinburgh.
Dan Owen as Salvador Allende (left) and Richard Tanenbaum as Agent D star in "September 11, 1973: The Day Salvadore Allende Died" at the Festival Fringe in Edinburgh on August 17 to 25, 2024.
London-born Dan Owen portrays Salvador Allende at the Festival Fringe in Edinburgh from August 17 to 25, 2024.
"September 11, 1973: The Day Salvador Allende Died” brings historic tensions of Chilean leader to life starting on August 17.
Set within the walls of La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago de Chile, the drama explores the intense final hours of the nation’s democratically elected leader, Salvador Allende. As defeat looms, Allende encounters a mysterious figure, Agent D, who pushes him to reflect on his life and beliefs in a gripping, high-stakes dialogue. The play intertwines historical fact with fictional elements, offering an intimate portrayal of the complex leader.
Having first captivated audiences at the 2022 Capital Fringe Festival in Washington, D.C., where it won Best Drama and Best of Festival awards, Luigi Laraia’s drama moves to Edinburgh with the same compelling cast and direction.
“It's been a fantastic learning experience for me to go back and try and understand the elements of his character and what drove him, what sustained him, what brought him,” says Dan Owen, who is reprising his role as Allende from the Washington production. “He sought to unite different factions, emphasizing human rights and pursuing nonviolent reform.”
"I’m drawn to these plays because when policy is translated into drama with emotional charge, it helps people understand and remember it better than a lecture or policy paper,” says Richard Tanenbaum, who has previously portrayed Agent D. “It engages us, making us more likely to get involved and take action, regardless of political orientation.”
Pablo Andrade is also returning to direct the production, which is set to engage Edinburgh audiences with its powerful storytelling.
“This play is a beautiful theater piece that explores the life of Salvador Allende in his last moments,” Andrade says. “I feel extremely motivated to delivery this work, because it is an exploration not only about Salvador Allende the politician, but it also delves into his personality and fears.”
Produced by the New York-based LakeArts Foundation, “September 11, 1973: The Day Salvador Allende Died” will run from August 17 to 25, 2024, at 1300 BST at C Aquila in Edinburgh. Tickets, priced from £6.20 to £13.00, are available online.
Dan Owen, who portrays Salvador Allende, and Richard Tanenbaum as Agent D discuss their roles in "September 11, 1973: The Day Salvador Allende Died."