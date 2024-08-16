Award-winning drama about Salvador Allende's final hours opens tomorrow at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

“September 11, 1973: The Day Salvador Allende Died” will run from August 17 to 25, 2024 at 1300 BST, at C Aquila in Edinburgh.

Dan Owen as Salvador Allende (left) and Richard Tanenbaum as Agent D star in "September 11, 1973: The Day Salvadore Allende Died" at the Festival Fringe in Edinburgh on August 17 to 25, 2024.