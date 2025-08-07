Avaamo unveils CX Agents: next-generation digital workforce for enterprise customer service

Avaamo Agentic platform creates an intelligent digital workforce delivering multi-modal and multilingual service that transforms customer operations.

By turning customer service labor into software, we're enabling organizations to scale customer support operations exponentially while maintaining the human-like intelligence that customers expect.” — Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder, Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo announced the unveiling of CX Agents today, a group of trusted autonomous AI agents that leverages advances in Agentic reasoning and combines the company's experience in enterprise workflows, security, and compliance to help organizations scale their next-generation digital customer support workforce exponentially with human-like intelligence 24/7. Today's launch of CX Agents follows the successful releases of Avaamo's Healthcare and Workplace digital workforces, extending the company's digital worker portfolio into enterprise customer support operations.Unveiling Avaamo Customer Support AgentsIn an environment where customer experience, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction are taking center stage, we believe our next-generation digital workforce will assist organizations in enhancing customer support and improving customer satisfaction. Our CX agents include:Janis – Technical Support:Janis serves as your first-line support specialist, helping troubleshoot technical issues and connecting customers with the right experts when needed, delivering detailed knowledge and solutions naturally in the language of your choice.Manish – Order Management:Manish specializes in order tracking, managing returns, and handling shipping changes to ensure customer delivery experiences are smooth with precision and consistency.Mark – Billing & Financial Services:Mark handles billing inquiries, processes payments, and provides financial guidance on loans and credits to support your organization's customer financial needs.Alex – Sales & Product Expert:Alex attracts and converts prospects, provides detailed product knowledge across the entire catalog, and delivers smart recommendations that match customer needs with ideal products through personalized suggestions.Maya – Booking & Scheduling:Maya manages customer bookings and optimizes schedules effortlessly across dining, travel, events, and more, streamlining the customer reservation experience.Visit Avaamo's website to learn more about Avaamo's next-generation CX Agents ( https://avaamo.ai/cx-agents/ ).The Next-Generation Digital Customer Support WorkforceAs Avaamo Agents turns customer service labor into software, Avaamo believes these newly unveiled autonomous agents enable customers to deliver superior customer experience value today and develop their AI-based competitive edge. Avaamo will create many more next-generation customer support agents in the coming year that will give customers the competitive advantage they need to future-proof their customer experience operations."The unveiling of Avaamo CX Agents represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach their customer support workforce," said Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder of Avaamo. "By turning customer service labor into software, we're enabling organizations to scale customer support operations exponentially while maintaining the human-like intelligence that customers expect. Our next-generation CX Agents are just the beginning of what will become a comprehensive digital customer support workforce spanning multiple industries and use cases."The Avaamo Agentic PlatformThe Avaamo Agentic platform has been engineered from the ground up to power the next generation of AI agents capable of reasoning, planning, and autonomously executing customer support goals while rigorously adhering to enterprise workflow rules and compliance guardrails. Its distinctive capabilities—including "No Hallucinations," "Multi-Agent Orchestration," and "Consistent Reasoning"—address the critical challenges of deploying next-generation digital customer support workforce agents in rigorous, high-scale, and regulated enterprises.Accelerate Time-to-ValueOur out-of-the-box next-generation customer support agents with prebuilt skills including product mastery, price intelligence, smart recommendations, and sales support abilities ensure on-demand customizations free companies from the tyranny of tools and building agents by trial and error, which leads to delays in realizing value. Avaamo CX agents are ready to deploy in weeks rather than months.Security and ComplianceThe Agentic AI platform maintains Avaamo's well-known standards of data security and regulatory compliance, featuring advanced encryption, secure data handling, and stringent access controls to protect sensitive customer information.AvailabilityThe newly unveiled Avaamo CX Agents are available immediately for organizations looking to transform their customer experience with next-generation digital customer support workforce solutions. Contact us for more information.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding employee experiences. The company's patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and enterprise automation across healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is pioneering the future of next-generation, Agentic-enabled enterprise operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.