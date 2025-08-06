Money Available to Help Repair or Replace Your Vehicle

Middle and Western Tennesseans impacted by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding may be eligible for FEMA assistance to repair or replace a vehicle.

FEMA provides financial help after a disaster for eligible expenses not paid by insurance or other sources. This may include repair or replacement of a vehicle. The damage to your vehicle must have been caused by the disaster and it must no longer be operable or safe to drive. Cosmetic repairs will not be covered. Other requirements include:

Assistance is usually limited to one vehicle. If there is a second functional vehicle in your household, you must submit a statement indicating there is an essential need for both vehicles to maintain the household.

Your vehicle must comply with state registration and insurance requirements.

Your vehicle must be owned or leased (not a rental) by the applicant, co-applicant or household member.

Your damaged vehicle must be an approved vehicle type, such as a car, truck, SUV or van.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Tuesday, Aug. 19.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Video: Next Steps After Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available. To learn more or apply, visit sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sunday

Hardeman County: Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039

Obion County: Obion County Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN 38261

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to federal assistance for Tennesseans who were affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Anyone with an accessibility need who is applying for FEMA assistance should let FEMA know by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.