Pye Supports the Payment Choice Act With Inclusive Technology That Keeps Businesses Compliant and Communities Connected

We’re not just building payment technology, we’re building bridges between businesses and the people they serve.” — Jegil Dugger, Founder of Pye

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With cashless bans gaining momentum across major U.S. cities and the recently introduced Payment Choice Act aiming to make it illegal for businesses to refuse cash, companies across the country are under pressure to modernize without excluding people in the process.According to the FDIC, nearly 18 percent of U.S. adults are unbanked or underbanked. That number is even higher in low-income and minority communities, where access to food, retail, and essential services is already limited. When cash is no longer accepted, the options for these communities shrink even further. Pye , a Black-owned fintech company founded by Jegil Dugger, is addressing this problem at scale. The company’s self-service kiosks are designed to accept all forms of payment, including cash, card, and mobile. This gives restaurants, retailers, and hospitality operators the ability to automate their businesses, stay compliant with evolving legislation, and serve every customer who walks through the door.The Payment Choice Act, introduced by Senators John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, is a bipartisan effort to ensure that businesses continue to accept legal tender. If passed, it would require businesses to accept cash or provide a free, no-fee option for customers to convert cash into a prepaid card. Those that fail to comply could face fines up to $1,500 for repeat offenses.“If you’re open for business in America, you should take U.S. dollars,” said Fetterman.Jegil Dugger, Founder of Pye, echoed that sentiment.“We’re not just building payment technology, we’re building bridges between businesses and the people they serve,” said Dugger. “No one should be turned away because of how they pay. At Pye, we believe access is a right and every transaction is a chance to include, not exclude.”Pye’s technology offers a simple, immediate solution to help businesses meet this challenge without disrupting operations. It is inclusive, efficient, and built to work for everyone.Dugger’s story is deeply tied to Pye’s mission. After spending a year in federal prison, he turned his life around, became a patent holder, and launched a company designed to create opportunity through technology. Pye is now operating in markets across the country and continues to grow within restaurants, stadiums, and retail.As automation and AI continue to reshape the way we shop, eat, and engage with businesses, Pye is playing a critical role in keeping that future accessible for all.

