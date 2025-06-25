New York’s Cashless Ban Law Puts Pressure on Businesses as Pye’s Self-Service Kiosks Step Up

As an African American growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand how hard it was for people in my community to access basic services if they didn’t have a credit card or bank account,” — Jegil Dugger, Founder and CEO of Pye

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York has passed new legislation requiring restaurants and retailers to accept cash, a move aimed at protecting unbanked and underbanked Americans. As other cities and states consider similar action, the spotlight is now on how businesses will adapt.Millions of Americans still rely on cash. In neighborhoods where banking access is limited, cash isn’t optional; it's essential. However, in a world rapidly moving toward digital and card-only payment systems, many are finding themselves excluded from everyday transactions. Pye , the leader in self-service kiosks, is stepping in with a solution that works for both the business and the customer.“As an African American growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand how hard it was for people in my community to access basic services if they didn’t have a credit card or bank account,” said Jegil Dugger, Founder and CEO of Pye. “When you live that reality, you understand how important it is to keep cash as a payment option. That’s why we built Pye to make sure technology includes everyone.”The Problem: Going Cashless Leaves People BehindRoughly 18 million adults in the U.S. are either unbanked or underbanked. That number grows significantly in minority and underserved communities. As restaurants and retailers embrace cashless trends to cut costs and streamline service, they risk excluding people who simply don’t have access to traditional banking.New York’s legislation is a direct response to this growing problem. Other states like New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. are considering similar bills.This isn’t a trend, it's a nationwide shift.The Solution: Pye’s Eclair KioskPye’s Eclair is the only self-service kiosk designed with built-in cash acceptance that’s ready to meet today’s business challenges and tomorrow’s regulations. It accepts cash, cards, and contactless payments without the need for a cashier. That makes it a win for customers who rely on cash and for businesses struggling with staffing or theft concerns.“The Eclair was built to solve this exact problem,” said Dugger. “It’s easy to use, secure, and looks great in any space. Most importantly, it gives every customer the ability to pay how they want.”The Eclair reduces labor costs, limits theft, and keeps businesses compliant as more states move to protect consumer payment choice. It also helps business owners who can’t afford to hire more staff but still need to serve customers efficiently.What to Expect NextBusiness owners should begin preparing now. That means reviewing floor plans, updating payment policies, and ensuring they have systems in place that work for all customers, not just those with cards.Pye is offering a free trial of the Eclair kiosk so businesses can see how it performs in real time, without upfront investment. Whether it's a quick-service restaurant, a corner store, or a gas station, the Eclair is built to deliver.About PyePye is a self-service kiosk company on a mission to make restaurant and hospitality technology more accessible and inclusive. Built with empathy and designed for everyone, Pye’s kiosks offer modern solutions that don’t leave anyone behind. Learn more about Pye at https://mypyepos.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.