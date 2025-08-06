Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $11 Million in Flood Resilience and Habitat Restoration Funding for Baltimore City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contact:

Aimena Lipscomb

aimena.lipscomb@maryland.gov

(443) 979-0728

BALTIMORE (August 6, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved up to $11 million in funding for a major flood protection and habitat restoration project in South Baltimore, supporting local jobs, reducing flood risks, and restoring vital tidal wetlands.

The project will restore aquatic habitat, reduce nutrient pollution to Baltimore Harbor, manage stormwater runoff, and protect nearby neighborhoods from flooding along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River adjacent to MedStar Harbor Hospital.

“This project reflects the best of what environmental infrastructure can do, which is create jobs, protect our neighborhoods, and deliver cleaner, more resilient communities,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “Investments like this guard against flooding and also create beautiful public spaces and economic opportunity for families and businesses.”

Governor Wes Moore included more than $400 million in his FY26 budget for Chesapeake Bay and clean water projects. These projects support local economies by reducing pollution, protecting property, and increasing tourism revenue, which generates about $3.2 billion annually. Healthier waterways and wetlands also sustain Maryland’s $600 million seafood industry and create long-term value in communities facing historic environmental injustice.

The city will receive funding, the final amount of which is dependent on the actual cost, scope and availability of federal funding, from the Comprehensive Flood Management Grant Program to construct a tidal marsh restoration project. In addition to increasing resiliency and protecting against flooding, the project will create new green space and address long-standing environmental justice concerns in South Baltimore. A memorandum of understanding has been executed between the city and the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership to complete the work.

