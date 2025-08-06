Williston Barracks / DLS & Cocaine possession

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1005708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 31, 2025 approximately 1440 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Olin Drive, Eden, VT

VIOLATION: DLS, possession of cocaine (crack)

ACCUSED: Brad Griggs

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Olin Drive in the Town of Eden, after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Brad Griggs, 40, of Eden. Grigg's driver's license is criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Furthermore, Troopers located crack cocaine in Grigg's possession. Griggs's was arrested and subsequently released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/25 1230

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.