Williston Barracks / DLS & Cocaine possession
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25A1005708
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 31, 2025 approximately 1440 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Olin Drive, Eden, VT
VIOLATION: DLS, possession of cocaine (crack)
ACCUSED: Brad Griggs
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Olin Drive in the Town of Eden, after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Brad Griggs, 40, of Eden. Grigg's driver's license is criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Furthermore, Troopers located crack cocaine in Grigg's possession. Griggs's was arrested and subsequently released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/25 1230
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
