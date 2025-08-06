Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,625 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Search Warrant – Stolen Property

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B5003402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Ryan Normile 

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025, 0603 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 255 Lapham Bay Rd., Shoreham, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Search Warrant – Stolen Property

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on July 29, 2025, from a location in Bridport, Vermont. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025, members of the state police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Lapham Bay Road in Shoreham in connection with the stolen vehicle investigation. During the search, a man identified as David Ambrose, 59, was located on the property and taken into custody without incident on multiple warrants. Ambrose was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility on those warrants. The stolen vehicle was located and recovered from that residence.

 

The investigation into this incident remails active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Search Warrant – Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more