New Haven Barracks / Search Warrant – Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B5003402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025, 0603 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 255 Lapham Bay Rd., Shoreham, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Search Warrant – Stolen Property

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on July 29, 2025, from a location in Bridport, Vermont. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2025, members of the state police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Lapham Bay Road in Shoreham in connection with the stolen vehicle investigation. During the search, a man identified as David Ambrose, 59, was located on the property and taken into custody without incident on multiple warrants. Ambrose was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility on those warrants. The stolen vehicle was located and recovered from that residence.

The investigation into this incident remails active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

