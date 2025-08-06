Royalton Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious Behavior with Children
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B2003335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: Various Dates and Times
INCIDENT(s) LOCATION: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Behavior with Children
ACCUSED: Gerald Hendrickson
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 16th, 2025, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Royalton Barracks began an investigation into reports of Lewd and Lascivious behavior involving two children, in the Town of Randolph, Orange County, Vermont. The investigation revealed that Gerald Hendrickson, age 76, of Randolph, engaged in Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with two victims under the age of 16.
On 08/06/2025, Hendrickson voluntarily came to the Royalton Barracks, where he was fingerprinted, photographed, and issued a citation to appear at the Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 27th, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)
Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov
