2025 SDG Learning, Training and Practice series: UNITAR NYO & UNDESA

July 14, 2025, New York, USA — UNITAR office in New York, in partnership with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), launched the 2025 edition of the SDG Learning, Training and Practice series—SDGs in Practice—as a Special Event from July 14 to July 23, 2025 on the margins of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development. Designed to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda, each session brought together global experts, practitioners, and stakeholders to share tools, knowledge, and practical solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This fully virtual capacity-building initiative aims to equip a global audience with the knowledge, tools, and partnerships needed to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Agenda.

The series opened by welcoming over 80 participants to the first session, “From HIV to Health for All: Accelerating SDG 3 Through Practical Partnerships and Solutions,” which focused on health equity and multi-agency collaboration. Representatives from UNAIDS, WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA, and UN Women highlighted the urgency of collective action to advance health and gender equality, launching a conversation on cross-sector solutions to advance SDG 3 and SDG 5 in tandem.