Call for Applications: Dual Doctorate and Master’s Programmes in Business Administration and AI Engineering

Both programmes align with UNITAR’s mission of advancing education, training, and capacity-building to promote sustainable development. By integrating SDGs principles into business education, the programmes aim to cultivate leaders who drive positive societal change while excelling in their respective industries.

UNITAR, aSSIST University, and SDG Management School are committed to fostering a new generation of business leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills, and vision to globally drive innovation and sustainable development.

Visit the programme websites to learn more and apply: