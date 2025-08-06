UNITAR and Hiroshima Prefecture Host Youth Dialogue for a Peaceful and Nuclear-Weapon-Free World

Since June 2025, the UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassadors had participated in a series of training sessions to deepen their understanding of peace and nuclear disarmament and worked in groups to develop a roadmap for achieving a nuclear-free and peaceful world by 2050. The roadmaps were an exploration from three perspectives: peace education, the heritage of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki experiences, and human rights and international law.

The 6 August dialogue gave the youth participants the opportunity to present their work, engage with practitioners about challenges in implementing these proposals and possible improvements, and receive advice from experienced pioneers.

In the group focusing on international law and the United Nations, we presented a roadmap for the abolition of nuclear weapons and the veto power at the UN. We then had the opportunity to receive feedback from UN officials who are working on the front lines of these global efforts. It was a deeply valuable experience that encouraged me to envision the future and reflect on the actions we can take now." ―Marika Hird, UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme participant

In today’s presentation, we performed a play that helped us imagine who we might be 25 years from now. In the dialogue that followed, we had the opportunity to ask Governor Yuzaki directly what we can do in a future where we may no longer be able to hear hibakusha testimonies firsthand. We received valuable advice on learning about peace and how we can take action. I’m truly glad I was able to participate in this programme. ― Uta Yamanaka, UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme participant

The proposed roadmap is expected to serve as a foundation for dialogue and action towards a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons. To advance sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity, UNITAR will continue to strengthen its Hiroshima-based initiatives for nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding, including empowering youth, in collaboration with the Hiroshima Prefectural Government and other stakeholders.