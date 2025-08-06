Submit Release
Injured Hiker Assisted Down From Carter Notch Hut

Lieutenant Mark Ober
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
August 6, 2025

Bean’s Purchase, NH – On Tuesday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker at the Carter Notch Hut in Bean’s Purchase. The hiker, identified as Sandra Staskus, 66, of Whiting, NJ, had suffered a chest injury the night before when she tripped and fell between the bunkrooms and the hut. At the time she did not need assistance and spent the night at the hut. The injury worsened overnight and by the morning the pain was deemed too great to be able to be able to hike out on her own.

Rescue crews comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR), AMC, and members of AmeriCorps hiked up 19 Mile Brook Trail to the Carter Notch Hut to assist in what was assumed to be 2.3 mile carry out. 30 rescuers responded to this call.

Staskus was assessed by EMT’s and was deemed capable of attempting to walk out under her own power with assistance. With several rescuers around incase she was not able to continue, Staskus started hiking out at approximately 12:00 p.m.

After several hours of slow but steady progress, Staskus made it down the trail under her own power arriving at an awaiting vehicle at 4:37 p.m. From there she opted to seek medical treatment on her own.

No further information at this time.

