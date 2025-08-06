Beyond Dental Care Introduces Advanced CandidPro Clear Aligners for Expert Orthodontic Treatment in Glendale, AZ

CandidPro Clear Aligners

Beyond Dental Care expands comprehensive dental services with CandidPro clear aligners, enhancing orthodontic care for families across Glendale, AZ.

We’ve seen growing interest from our teen and adult patients for clear aligners that fit their lifestyles” — Dr. Dariene Lazore

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care, a trusted family dental practice serving teens, adults, and seniors in Glendale and the surrounding Phoenix area, has officially added CandidPro clear aligners to its suite of services. This addition enhances the practice’s focus on comprehensive dental care in Glendale, AZ, offering patients a more convenient and technology-driven solution for orthodontic treatment.The decision to integrate CandidPro aligners into the practice’s treatment offerings reflects both patient demand and the growing industry trend toward remote monitoring and minimally invasive alignment options. Designed for mild to complex orthodontic cases, CandidPro clear aligners allow patients to straighten their teeth with precision, while significantly reducing the number of in-office visits.“We’ve seen growing interest from our teen and adult patients for clear aligners that fit their lifestyles,” said Dr. Dariene Lazore, owner of Beyond Dental Care. “With CandidPro, we’re able to offer expert-guided treatment supported by remote technology, giving our patients more flexibility without compromising on outcomes.”• Remote Progress Monitoring: Using the FDA-cleared ProMonitoring™ app, patients can submit virtual progress scans directly from home.• Expert Oversight: Each treatment plan is developed by licensed orthodontists and closely coordinated with Dr. Lazore.• Minimal Attachments: The aligners often require fewer attachments than traditional systems, preserving aesthetics.• Improved Precision: CandidPro’s approach allows for more predictable outcomes with fewer refinements, especially compared to other brands.The introduction of CandidPro reflects Beyond Dental Care’s commitment to modernizing dental care for patients in Upper West Side Phoenix, North Glendale, and North Peoria. As dental patients increasingly prioritize convenience and transparency, practices are moving toward digital-first orthodontic solutions.CandidPro aligners are designed for teens, adults, and seniors, making them a seamless fit for the practice’s existing patient demographic. Unlike other options, CandidPro pairs remote monitoring with orthodontist-directed care , ensuring that treatment stays on track and adjustments can be made when needed.About Beyond Dental CareFounded and led by Dr. Dariene Lazore, Beyond Dental Care provides high-end, comprehensive family dentistry with a focus on teen, adult, and senior patients. Known for its modern facilities and personalized care approach, the practice offers a range of services from preventive cleanings to cosmetic and restorative dentistry.Patients often highlight Beyond Dental Care’s calm, spa-like environment, evening and weekend availability, and its focus on comfort, transparency, and clinical excellence. Reviews frequently note the practice’s attentive team and the presence of Mr. Woodford, the emotional support dog who greets patients at the door.For more information about CandidPro clear aligners or to schedule a consultation, contact:Beyond Dental Care📍 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310📞 (623) 267-8088 (Call or Text)📧 darienelazorepllc@gmail.comBeyond Dental Care is a private dental practice located in Glendale, AZ, offering comprehensive dental services for teens, adults, and seniors. Led by Dr. Dariene Lazore, the practice serves Upper West Side Phoenix and surrounding areas, with a focus on personalized, high-quality care.

