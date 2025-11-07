Aldridge Construction Expands Services to Meet Rising Demand for ADU and Home Renovation Projects in Salinas, CA

Aldridge Construction

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction, a general contracting firm based in Salinas, CA, has expanded its residential service offerings in response to increased homeowner demand for space-efficient solutions and flexible living arrangements.The move includes a strategic focus on Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) construction and major home renovations, reflecting the growing shift among California homeowners to renovate existing properties rather than relocate. As rising interest rates and home prices deter new home purchases, more households are opting to improve and adapt their current residences.“We’re seeing more clients choosing to build onto what they already have whether it’s to accommodate family, generate rental income, or simply make their homes more functional,” said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction. “Our goal is to guide them through that process with transparency, care, and expertise.”The company’s updated service portfolio includes:• Custom ADU design and construction, including garage conversions and detached units Full-home renovations tailored for energy efficiency and long-term functionality• Accessibility-focused additions for aging-in-place or multigenerational living• Disaster restoration services, following recent certification expansionThis development aligns with broader regional and state-level changes in housing policy and homeowner behavior. Recent adjustments to California zoning and permitting laws have streamlined ADU approval processes, making these units a viable option for a wider range of property owners. In parallel, many homeowners are prioritizing functional upgrades such as additional bathrooms , energy-efficient features, or private living quarters over cosmetic improvements.Industry-wide, contractors are adapting to serve homeowners who value space, sustainability, and financial flexibility. Aldridge Construction’s service expansion reflects this evolution and addresses some of the most pressing concerns among local residents, including housing affordability and future-proofing homes for changing family needs.“In today’s market, the home isn’t just a place to live it’s a financial asset, a care solution, and often, a shared space across generations,” Aldridge said. “We’re proud to help people reimagine what’s possible within the walls they already own.”Many organizations in the construction industry are shifting toward service models that support home adaptation rather than relocation, particularly in high-cost housing markets. Community interest in sustainable building, energy efficiency, and flexible floor plans continues to shape how residential contractors approach projects and client education.For more information, visit www.aldridgeconstruction.biz or contact brian@aldridgeconstruction.biz.Contact InformationAldridge ConstructionBrian Aldridge, Owner1109 Aspen Pl., Salinas, CA 93901Phone: 831-682-9788Email: brian@aldridgeconstruction.bizWebsite: https://aldridgeconstruction.biz About Aldridge ConstructionAldridge Construction is a general contracting company providing residential renovation, ADU construction, and restoration services across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties, as well as Maricopa County, Arizona.

