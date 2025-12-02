Now Accepting Spring 2026 Pool Projects: Kennedy Design+Build Offers Custom Design & Installation

Kennedy Design+Build

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build, a premier outdoor design-build firm serving the Lehigh Valley region, is now accepting new pool design and installation projects for Spring 2026 . As demand for personalized, resort-style outdoor environments continues to grow, the company is expanding its project intake to accommodate clients planning ahead for the upcoming season.This announcement comes amid a broader trend in residential design, where outdoor living spaces are increasingly seen as essential extensions of the home. Homeowners are investing in custom pools, outdoor kitchens, and integrated hardscape features as part of a “renovate rather than relocate” mindset, prioritizing personal enjoyment and real estate value.“Clients are thinking differently about their outdoor spaces,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. “They want environments that reflect their lifestyle, whether that means a plunge pool for cooling off, an outdoor kitchen for entertaining, or a quiet garden retreat to unwind. Spring projects start long before the first thaw planning now means being ready when the season breaks.”Kennedy Design+Build offers comprehensive landscape and hardscape design-build services, including:• Outdoor kitchens, fire features, and covered living spaces• Retaining walls and structural hardscaping• Landscape design and native plant integration• 3D design renderings and client collaboration portalsEach project is tailored to the homeowner’s vision, the site’s unique characteristics, and long-term functionality. This personalized approach supports a growing desire among high-end homeowners for bespoke, low-maintenance outdoor environments that blend comfort, sustainability, and aesthetics.The shift is particularly notable in regions like the Lehigh Valley, where homeowners are navigating limited housing inventory and high borrowing costs. Instead of moving, many are choosing to transform their existing properties with features that enhance daily living and increase long-term equity.Across the industry, trends point to:• Increased demand for year-round functionality, including heated patios, saunas, and fire elements• Eco-conscious choices, such as native plantings, permeable hardscapes, and energy-efficient lighting• Lifestyle-driven design, with spaces supporting wellness, family gatherings, and remote work adaptability“As outdoor living becomes more integrated into how people relax, gather, and live at home, we’re focused on delivering designs that are as functional as they are beautiful,” Kennedy added. “It’s not just about building a patio or a pool — it’s about creating a space people love coming home to.”This announcement follows ongoing enhancements to Kennedy Design+Build’s digital presence, including updates to its online project gallery, service pages, and contact form to reflect evolving customer expectations. As part of this client-focused strategy, the company encourages homeowners to start the conversation early, particularly for seasonal features like pools, which require design, permitting, and scheduling well in advance.For more information, visit www.kennedydb.com or contact info@kennedydb.comPhone: 610-854-9993Address: Center Valley, PA 18036About Kennedy Design+BuildKennedy Design+Build is a landscape and hardscape design-build firm based in Center Valley, PA. The company specializes in custom outdoor living environments, serving clients throughout the Lehigh Valley, including Allentown and Coopersburg.

