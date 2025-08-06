Advisory Committee Members Selected to Advance West Coast Ocean Initiative

View of West Coast highway and ocean with California Ocean Science Trust, Oregon Ocean Science Trust, and United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development logos.

The West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda initiative was launched by the California and Oregon Ocean Science Trusts and is endorsed by UNESCO as an Ocean Decade activity.

The nation's two national ocean science trusts have announced initial appointments for the West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda Advisory Committee.

The West Coast Ocean Alliance, including its membership of tribal and state governments from throughout the region, is looking forward to the opportunity to share their ocean science priorities.”
— John Hansen, West Coast Ocean Alliance Executive Director
SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s two national ocean science trusts have taken a key next step in the development of the West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda by announcing initial appointments to an advisory committee. The committee will provide strategic oversight and validation of coastwide agenda implementation, emphasizing fairness, representation, and balance of voices needed to deliver on ocean science priorities for the coming decade.

As the U.S. West Coast faces the impacts of a changing climate - including heatwaves, coastal storms, changing ocean chemistry, and sea-level rise - advancing scientific knowledge and solutions is critical. The agenda will identify shared science priorities and co-create science funding structures that can deliver on these needs.

Laura Anderson, Chair of the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, expressed support for the agenda and advisory committee members that will contribute to its success. “Ocean science protects lives, fuels innovation, and strengthens coastal economies,” said Anderson. “We’re excited to welcome advisory committee members to this region-wide initiative to bring to the table unique voices and perspectives that will help us deliver a robust agenda.”

The trusts are partnering with the West Coast Ocean Alliance and the West Coast Ocean Tribal Caucus to authentically listen to Tribal science priorities and lift those into the shared priorities identified in the agenda. John Hansen, Executive Director of the West Coast Ocean Alliance, noted, “The West Coast Ocean Alliance, including its membership of tribal and state governments from throughout the region, are very much looking forward to the opportunity to share their ocean science priorities,” said Hansen. “The advisory committee will play an essential role in providing accountability to inclusively listening and learning, and demonstrating how all government partners can be heard in a meaningful way.”

As the trusts expand partnerships in Washington, additional members will be welcomed to the Advisory Committee to ensure appropriate consideration of shared science priorities from the breadth of the U.S. West Coast.

Liz Whiteman, Executive Director of the California Ocean Science Trust, commented, “It is an honor to partner with the members of the advisory committee,” said Whiteman. “They bring an incredible diversity of perspectives and experience in the science-to-policy sector. I look forward to learning from their expertise to collectively realize the vision of the agenda.”

Advisory committee appointments:
Becky Smyth, recently with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Dr. Clarissa Anderson, Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System
Dominique Kone, Blue Convergence Fund
Kate Wing, Intertidal Agency
Dr. Jan Newton, University of Washington and Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing System
Dr. Matthew Gribble, University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Priya Shukla, Strategic Earth Consulting
Dr. Rod Fujita, Ocean Innovations Consulting
Dr. Roxanne Beltran, University of California, Santa Cruz
Sabrina Lopez, PhD Student, Coastal Climate Resilience Fellow
Dr. Will White, Oregon State University

As part of the application process, advisory committee members shared perspectives on their diverse interests associated with U.S. West Coast ocean and coastal research needs. Ensuring historically underrepresented voices are included in agenda strategies, considering strategies that address both threats and opportunities facing the U.S. West Coast, developing strategies that lead to actionable science, and leveraging funding across federal, state, and philanthropic sources, were a few of the concepts expressed by potential members.

For example, Becky Smyth, recently with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and selected for the advisory committee, emphasized the urgency of the effort. “The advancement of this West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda comes at a critical time,” said Smyth. “With the dual challenges of rapidly changing ocean conditions due to climate change and other pressures and the decrease in funding for research and science, this science action agenda can help us envision the needs and opportunities for important research to understand and sustain our valuable West Coast ocean resources.”

To view information about each advisory committee member, visit https://www.oceanscienceagenda.org/advisory-committee.

To track progress implementing the Action Agenda, visit https://www.oceanscienceagenda.org.

Lisa DeBruyckere
Oregon Ocean Science Trust
+1 (503) 704-2884
email us here

Distribution channels: Environment, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


About

The Oregon Ocean Science Trust secures and distributes funding to promote ocean and coastal knowledge, research, and monitoring to ensure the sustainable use of Oregon's resources, enhance coastal resilience, and support long-term ocean health for all Oregonians. Funding priorities include improving our understanding of changing ecosystem and species conditions and enhancing social well-being and resilience of ocean and coastal communities. The Trust aims to support science and monitoring that informs policy and management for three key issues: carbon and climate impacts to ocean conditions, sustainable food production and fisheries, and coastal and ocean development and infrastructure.

https://www.oregonoceanscience.com/

