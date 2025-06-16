WEST COAST OCEAN SCIENCE TRUSTS ANNOUNCE CALL for ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Highway 101 along West Coast

The West Coast Ocean Science Trusts are soliciting expressions of interest for an Advisory Committee to guide development of the Ocean Science Action Agenda.

A collaborative and partnerships-based approach to develop and implement strategies to achieve the core elements of this West Coast vision is paramount.” — Liz Whiteman, California Ocean Science Trust Executive Director

OR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Ocean Science Trust and Oregon Ocean Science Trust are partnering with West Coast entities to develop the West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda , a forward-thinking initiative to build support for the shared ocean research, monitoring, and innovation priorities that will inform decisions about the future of our ocean, coastal communities, and blue economies. Through a series of high-level convenings, The trusts and West Coast partners will collaboratively develop an action agenda that describes shared priority West Coast ocean and coastal science needs to increase large-scale funding and strategic investments in these priorities."This initiative gives us the opportunity to move beyond state-by-state efforts and build a unified West Coast strategy for ocean science investment," said Laura Anderson, Oregon Ocean Science Trust Chair. "It’s not just about advancing research — it’s about securing the infrastructure, talent, and innovation our coastal communities and blue economies need to thrive."A key next step in the process is to convene an Advisory Committee to help guide the development of the agenda. The Advisory Committee will bring expertise in science-policy bridging, science funding, policy and fund development, and standing in the ocean and coastal science or policy communities, to support the design and implementation of an inclusive process to identify shared ocean and coastal science priorities across California, Oregon, and Washington. The committee will collaborate with the ocean science trusts to design strategies that mobilize support for the aligned public-private investments in infrastructure, technology, and workforce development that is necessary to deliver on those priorities.Liz Whiteman, Executive Director of the California Ocean Science Trust, emphasized the importance of the Advisory Committee. "This is a pivotal point in the development of the agenda," said Whiteman. "A collaborative and partnerships-based approach to develop and implement strategies to achieve the core elements of this West Coast vision is paramount. It will require people to bring their experience to the table with a willingness to be forward looking and aspirational about the future of coast and ocean science for the region."Specifically, Advisory Committee members will be asked to:- Advise on engagement approaches and venues to promote inclusivity and representation.- Support trust-building across regions and sectors.- Review materials and provide input on emerging science priorities, funding structures, and potential public-private investments to realize strategy implementation.- Meet virtually on a quarterly basis (2-3 hours each convening) from late Summer 2025 through 2026.- Take actions to realize development and implementation of the agenda - we are looking for people that seek to make a difference through action to join us in this important effort.Notes: The Advisory Committee is not a decision-making body – it will not make decisions on policy or agenda content but will offer advisory input and accountability throughout the process. The ocean science trusts are in the process of soliciting support to provide nominal honoraria to interested individuals.The trusts request that all expressions of interest are submitted via the form linked below. Expressions of interest will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025.Questions about the advisory committee process or West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda can be directed to:

