Preeminent Santa Fe Compound with Resort-Style Amenities to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Ultimate Retreat on 3.7 Santa Fe Acres with 18,000sf Living Area Traditional Puebloan Main House Plus Three Private Guest Casitas Stunning Pool, Spa, and Grand Portal for 100+ Person Entertainment Commercial Kitchen, 600-Bottle Wine Cellar, and 14 Fireplaces Mountain Views, Heated Walkways, and Ornamental Stream Throughout

The auction platform is the perfect venue for connecting properties of this caliber with the ideal discerning, global audience – one who appreciates this level of rarity and refinement.” — Carolyn Wright, VP Business Director at Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible, sustainable, private compound nestled in Santa Fe’s exclusive Northside —211 Camino Del Norte—is set to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed at $12 million in partnership with Neil Lyon and Jake Lyon of the Lyon Group of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage, the 3.7-acre estate offers resort-caliber amenities, sweeping mountain views, and exceptional tranquility, just minutes from the City’s historic Plaza. Bidding will open on 6 August via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating live in Hong Kong at The Upper House on 18 September, as part of the firm’s annual Hong Kong Global Sale.

This prestigious estate offers panoramic mountain views, unmatched seclusion, and a host of amenities designed for both grand entertaining and quiet retreat. The gated compound spans approximately 18,000 square feet of living space across a 7,000 square foot five-bedroom main residence and three guest casitas, all thoughtfully integrated into lush, landscaped grounds with water features, gardens, and heated walkways. Set at 7,200 feet elevation in Santa Fe's high-desert setting, the property enjoys over 300 days of sunshine annually and serves as an ideal base for exploring one of America's most culturally rich destinations.

“211 Camino Del Norte is the very definition of elevated high desert living,” said Carolyn Wright, VP Business Director at Concierge Auctions. “It balances scale and intimacy with total precision—from the showstopping grand portal to the peaceful private courtyards. The auction platform is the perfect venue for connecting properties of this caliber with the ideal discerning, global audience – one who appreciates this level of rarity and refinement.”

Designed with impeccable attention to detail, the main home is a timeless blend of traditional Puebloan architecture and world-class amenities. The home features beamed ceilings, numerous woodburning fireplaces, a 600-bottle wine cellar, a commercial-grade kitchen, and an expansive primary suite with a private courtyard & roof deck and a dressing room worthy of editorial pages. The grand portal, which overlooks the pool and twinkling Santa Fe lights, is ideal for hosting more than 100 guests.

The outdoor living experience rivals any luxury resort, with a heated pool and spa, an ornamental stream, an entertainment-ready pavilion, and multiple outdoor fireplaces. The three casitas further enhance the estate’s versatility, offering game rooms, a gym, office space, ski lockers, a salon, massage room, sauna, and sumptuous accommodations for guests.

Sustainability and modern comforts are central to the home’s design, with energy-efficient features including rainwater collection, gray water systems, and tankless water heaters. The estate also includes a greenhouse, studio, three-car garage, and parking for up to 24 vehicles, ensuring convenience and flexibility at every turn.

“This is one of the most special properties I’ve had the privilege to represent,” said Neil Lyon. “Its location in Santa Fe’s northeast city limits offers the perfect combination of seclusion and access. The craftsmanship, scale, and thoughtful amenities make it a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a buyer seeking luxury, beauty, and a sense of place.”

The home’s prime location offers a rare blend of natural serenity and convenient access to Santa Fe’s vibrant cultural scene. Known for its breathtaking views and proximity to the Santa Fe National Forest and ski basin, the location is favored by those seeking a peaceful, nature-connected lifestyle without sacrificing access to city amenities. Residents enjoy hiking, biking, and the quiet beauty of the high desert landscape, all within easy reach of world-class galleries, dining, and historic landmarks.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. Photography and video credit Mike Eustis and Grant Wiseman.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.