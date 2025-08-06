ALTAMONTE BASEBALL ACADEMY 12U ALL-STARS RETURN TO DEFEND NATIONAL TITLE AT 2025 CAL RIPKEN WORLD SERIES

We’re incredibly proud of this team, not just for their wins, but for the character they show on and off the field, they’re outstanding ambassadors for Altamonte Springs.” — Ken Kelly, Team Manager

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Altamonte Baseball Academy (ABA) 12U All-Star team is once again making headlines as they head to Branson, Missouri, to compete in the 2025 Cal Ripken 12/70 World Series, kicking off August 8.This marks the team’s fourth consecutive appearance on one of youth baseball’s biggest stages, a rare achievement that highlights the team’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. Fresh off their championship win at the 2024 Cal Ripken 11U World Series, the squad now steps up to the 12U division, ready to defend their title and showcase their elite skills against the country’s best.Led by Manager Ken Kelly and Coaches Justin Harris, Steve Iannini and Kevin Stephenson, this extraordinary team has consistently finished among the top three in the nation each year. Their combination of discipline, sportsmanship and high-level performance has turned the Altamonte Baseball Academy into a recognized force in youth baseball across the country.“We’re incredibly proud of this team, not just for their wins, but for the character they show on and off the field,” said Kelly. “They’re outstanding ambassadors for Altamonte Springs.”The ABA All-Stars take the field for their opening game on Friday, August 8, at 12:30 p.m. EST against Easton, MA. Fans can follow the action live and view the full tournament schedule at BabeRuthWorldSeries.org ###About the City of Altamonte Springs Altamonte Springs is a city born of innovation, fiscal responsibility and progressive ideas. The City is completely debt free and maintains one of the lowest tax rates in Florida. City leadership, staff, residents and local businesses share a vision of making Altamonte Springs the best place in Florida to live, work, raise a family, earn a degree, seek medical care, build a business and more. Few locations in the state offer the robust services Altamonte Springs provides at such a low cost. From forward-thinking projects and proactive initiatives to an evolving business climate and environmentally-friendly projects, Altamonte Springs has set an example for other municipalities by striving to work beyond the typical constraints of local government.The City has a perfect blend of community spirit and bustling activities that help create a wholesome environment for residents and visitors alike. Residential tree-lined streets and beautiful, natural parks reflect the charming and unique character of what locals call home. Not to mention, the City’s robust events program is the most exciting in the region; all generously funded by the area’s corporate sponsors. Hosting more than one million visitors each year, Altamonte Springs’ programs infuse into the community a sense of excitement and entertainment, while enriching its diverse social fabric.About the Altamonte Baseball AcademyThe Altamonte Baseball Academy (ABA) offers premier youth baseball development committed to shaping the next generation of athletes through elite training, character development and a passion for the game. Based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, the ABA provides year-round programs for players of all ages and skill levels, including private instruction, travel teams, clinics and camps. Led by experienced coaches with collegiate and professional backgrounds, the academy emphasizes fundamentals, discipline and sportsmanship, on and off the field. For athletes aspiring to play at the next level or simply grow in the sport, the ABA provides the resources, mentorship and competitive environment to help each player reach their full potential.

