ALTAMONTE SPRINGS WELCOMES CAUSEWAY TECHNOLOGIES’ U.S. HEADQUARTERS, ADVANCING SMART CITY LEADERSHIP

The City of Altamonte Springs welcomes Causeway Technologies to their new office at AGīL.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Altamonte Springs is proud to announce that United Kingdom-based Causeway Technologies has chosen our community as the site of its United States headquarters, further solidifying Altamonte Springs as a national leader in smart city innovation and public/private partnerships. The new headquarters is housed within the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab (AGīL), marking a milestone in the City’s ongoing commitment to technology-driven progress and international collaboration. From this headquarters in Altamonte Springs, Causeway Technologies will expand its impact regionally and nationally.This exciting development builds upon the City’s partnership with Causeway Technologies, having launched the Causeway one.network platform in March 2024, which has transformed traffic coordination and enhanced the commuter experience across Altamonte Springs.“We are honored that Causeway Technologies selected Altamonte Springs and the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab for their U.S. headquarters,” said City Manager Frank Martz. “Our partnership underscores our shared dedication to smarter, safer communities and highlights how our City continues to attract world-class talent and groundbreaking innovation.”Through the pioneering road management Causeway one.network platform, the City and its partners can synchronize roadwork schedules, improve traffic flow and minimize disruptions. These efforts have significantly improved efficiency, enhanced public safety and strengthened regional mobility. Additionally, live data from the platform is now integrated into leading navigation apps, including Waze, Google Maps, Apple Maps and TomTom, creating a safer environment for roadway workers and real-time routing information for residents and business travelers."Altamonte Springs has been a perfect partner," said Edward Constancio, Vice President USA for Causeway one.network. "Together, we are equipping construction crews, emergency responders and public works teams with real-time tools that improve the daily lives of everyone on the road. We are thrilled to establish our U.S. home and collaborate closely with the City and AGīL."For more information about the City, visit Altamonte.org

