Modutek Corporation to Showcase Cutting-Edge Semiconductor Equipment at Semicon India 2025

At Modutek, we're focused on enabling our Indian partners with localized support, flexible automation, and cleanroom-ready solutions to reduce waste, improve throughput, and adapt to new processes." — Vineet Shrivastava, COO, Modutek Corporation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modutek Corporation, a global leader in semiconductor equipment manufacturing and wet processing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Semicon India 2025, taking place from September 2–4, 2025, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi, India.

As one of the industry's premier technology events, Semicon India 2025 will spotlight the latest innovations in semiconductor manufacturing. Modutek will be exhibiting at Booth #770, where it will present its most advanced solutions—including wafer processing systems, chemical delivery technologies, and precision cleaning equipment—designed to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor industry.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Modutek’s comprehensive suite of wet processing equipment, featuring manual, semi-automated, and automated wet bench systems, along with customized solutions for chemical delivery and collection, precision parts cleaning, neutralization systems, and air scrubbers. These offerings demonstrate Modutek’s commitment to safety, scalability, and sustainability in semiconductor fabrication.

Exhibition Highlights:

• Advanced Equipment for Semiconductor Fabrication: Modutek’s systems enable high-precision etching and cleaning using cutting-edge chemical monitoring, spiking, and automation technologies tailored for semiconductor fabs.

• End-to-End Custom Solutions: From wet process stations to chemical management infrastructure, Modutek offers a full range of configurable solutions to streamline fabrication and enhance process reliability.

• Strategic Industry Engagement: The Modutek team will be available for strategic conversations with key stakeholders, customers, and partners to explore collaborative opportunities and innovation-driven growth.

"Semicon India 2024 was a pivotal platform for engaging with India’s rapidly evolving semiconductor ecosystem. As the country accelerates its push toward high-volume manufacturing and localized supply chains, we see strong demand for precision-engineered wet process solutions that combine automation, safety, and scalability. At Semicon India 2025, we look forward to collaborating with Indian fabs, OSATs, and R&D centers to deliver equipment that supports world-class yield, cleanroom efficiency, and long-term operational reliability."— Douglas Wagner, President, Modutek Corporation

"India’s semiconductor ambitions are backed by an increasingly sophisticated customer base looking for proven, configurable equipment that meets global standards. At Modutek, we’re focused on enabling our Indian partners with localized support, flexible automation, and cleanroom-ready solutions that reduce chemical waste, improve throughput, and adapt to evolving process nodes. Semicon India 2025 will be a key milestone in deepening these technical collaborations and delivering tangible value to India's fabs and foundries." — Vineet Shrivastava, COO, Modutek Corporation

Modutek’s continued presence at Semicon India underscores its dedication to enabling global innovation through robust, reliable, and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing solutions. With ongoing investments in R&D and customer-focused engineering, Modutek is paving the way for the next generation of high-performance semiconductor technologies.

About Modutek Corporation

Founded over four decades ago, Modutek Corporation is a trusted partner to semiconductor manufacturers around the world.

Our expertise lies in providing customized, high-performance wet processing equipment, precision parts cleaning systems, and a complete line of semiconductor fabrication equipment that meets the unique demands of each customer, from small-scale labs to large-volume fabs.

Modutek's equipment is designed and manufactured in-house at our qualified facility in San Jose, California, ensuring strict quality control and unmatched reliability.

We specialize in advanced process control, etching solutions, chemical handling, and automation—allowing our customers to reduce costs, improve yield, and maximize uptime.

Whether you're building a new fab or upgrading your current facility, Modutek offers turnkey solutions with expert support through every stage—from design and installation to training and service.

With a focus on sustainability and safety, our systems are engineered to meet or exceed environmental and regulatory standards across global markets.

Customers choose Modutek not only for our technology but also for our commitment to long-term partnerships, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Modutek Semi-Automated Wet Bench Systems: Precision and Flexibility for Semiconductor Manufacturing

