South Africa hosts First National Convention, 15 to 17 Aug

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in June 2025, South Africa will convene the First National Convention which begins a process of hosting a countrywide, people-led National Dialogue process. The Convention will take place from 15 to 17 August 2025 at the ZK Matthews Hall, University of South Africa (UNISA), Pretoria.

This historic gathering brings together representatives of all sectors of the South African society including government, political parties, civil society, traditional leaders, youth, religious groups, business, labour, academia, and government to reflect on the state of the nation and begin reimagining the future of our democracy.

The National Convention serves as the launchpad for an inclusive and people-led dialogue process aimed at carving a shared vision for the country. It is expected to come up with a clear roadmap to facilitate participation and ensure that citizens have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the Dialogue process.

About the National Dialogue

The National Dialogue presents an opportunity to forge a new social compact that drives progress towards Vision 2030 and lays the foundation for South Africa's next National Development Plan.

The National Dialogue will cover many important issues, including some of the key challenges listed below.

Poverty, inequality and hunger

Economic transformation and job creation

Social cohesion and nation building

Gender-based violence and safety

Governance, accountability, and participatory democracy

Land reform and food security

The process is guided by an Eminent Persons Group, drawn from across all sectors of society, whose mandate is to develop a concrete strategy to ensure that the National Dialogue is inclusive, transparent, and truly reflective of the voices of all South Africans. The Dialogue will unfold in phases – from local consultations and sectoral engagements to national conventions.

This initiative comes out of the realisation that the complex challenges faced by South Africans need a lasting solution which is informed by the collective wisdom of the people of this country.

The National Dialogue will continue in phases after the Convention through local conversations, public engagements, and further conventions until a lasting democratic renewal is achieved.

The rallying call is: “Let us come together to shape the South Africa we want. Uniting Voices, Shaping the Nation”.

As part of the preparations for the first National Convention, the Eminent Persons Group will be made available for media interviews from the 6th of August 2025. They will engage more about their role ahead of the National Convention, what to expect and the importance of South Africans participating in the National Dialogue.

