Techkon USA - a Datacolor company – announces release of ChromaQA 6.5 color measurement software with major new features

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHKON USA has released the latest version of its award-winning* color quality control software suite ChromaQA 6.5. This latest version, available immediately, adds several major new features to the comprehensive color QC package, including further improvements to the award-winning SmartINK AI-powered ink toning engine, added compatibility with GMG OpenColor proofing and profiling software, and the ability to export TVI correction curves after taking a color measurement.

Aside from numerous small improvements and several bug fixes, the ChromaQA 6.5 release includes these major new features:

Anilox Compensation in SmartINK

Significant time savings are now possible when setting up and using the SmartInk AI-powered ink toning engine. Instead of having to generate a colorant set for each combination of ink set, substrate type, and anilox roll, a single colorant set can now be used across multiple anilox rolls. This significantly reduces the time to produce and measure ink drawdowns and the risk of errors during set up, and -during production - simplifies the selection of the correct colorant set from a much shorter list.

Importing Colors from GMG OpenColor

ChromaQA can now import colors directly from GMG OpenColor projects via a server connection. This seamless integration significantly reduces the time it takes to create color books and libraries and setting up new job templates in ChromaQA.

Exporting TVI Correction Curves

It is now possible to export TVI correction curves for platesetters based on measurements from a current job - directly out of ChromaQA. The following formats are supported: ISO, Esko, Kodak, Agfa, and HP Indigo.

* ChromaQA has won the 2024 FTA Technical Innovation Award for its AI-powered SmartINK ink toning engine.

More details about ChromaQA 6.5 with SmartINK are available at www.chromaqa.com

About TECHKON

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of nearly 40 years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers, yielding drastic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings. Techkon USA and Techkon GmbH are owned by Datacolor – Get Color Right.

