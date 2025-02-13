Techkon USA announces February 27th webinar; Dive deep into the new ChromaQA6 with SmartInk

ChromaQA 6 with SmartInk - A New World of Color ChromaQA 6 - Customizable job dashboards Chroma Standards LIVE Color Library

Techkon USA is announcing a webinar for hands-on education about the new ChromaQA6 with SmartInk.

Once you try ChromaQA 6, you will realize how much easier managing, correcting and organizing your color can be.” — George Adam, President Techkon USA

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHKON USA is offering a live workshopping webinar in conjunction with its release of the brand new ChromaQA6 color management software suite. Join Stephen Rankin, Director of Product Development, on February 27, 2:00 p.pm EST for an in-depth Q&A session, and a hands-on opportunity to learn about the new features that this major release has to offer. ChromaQA6 was officially unveiled by Techkon USA on January 30, 2025, and combines several software packages into one, easy to use comprehensive color management suite for brand customers, service bureaus, as well as the press room and the inkroom.

This webinar will offer:

*an opportunity to learn more about the new user interface, which now offers a modernized look and feel to make for even easier intuitive workflows that don’t hold you back during production.

*more information about the update to Techkon USA’s award-winning SmartInk AI ink toning engine. This new and improved technology, which is only available in ChromaQA, has been adapted to promise higher accuracy and even faster color matching in the ink room and on press. SmartInk also allows for new and improved optimization method settings for specific ink toning scenarios.

*education about the new averaging feature that has the power to create more accurate color standards even faster. Now, Chroma Standards allows for users to factor in multiple measurements when creating new standards. When measuring ink drawdowns or other materials with color variations, ChromaQA has the ability to average together all measurements, while storing your colors in your own “live” base inks library.

*information about the functionality of the new OmniConnect drivers, which allow users to directly connect third party handheld spectrophotometers via USB connection.

*the option to dive deeper into ChromaQA 6, with embedded training videos offered in a handful of languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, Polish, and Serbian. These videos, along with new localizations, make learning how to use ChromaAQ a simple and seamless process.

For more information about how to register, please visit https://techkonusa.com/resources/webinars-2/.



What is ChromaQA6?

ChromaQA6 with SmartInk is a new release of Techkon USA’s award-winning (2024 FTA Technical Innovation Award) ink and pressroom color management software suite. This updated suite, which is already in use at hundreds of facilities worldwide, offers brands, printers, converters, and ink providers a simple and affordable solution for color management with its user-friendly interface as well as powerful new features to make color matching, connections, and standards management a non-event.



ChromaQA6 Features:

*Store and Organize Color Standards

Create color standards for your specific use, which can be easily stored and shared across your entire organization.

*QC Ink Batches

Efficiently measure drawdowns and see PASS/FAIL indication for ∆E, Ink Strength, Metamerism Index and Opacity.

*Powerful Search

Search and locate colors in your library by name, tags, and ∆E matching tolerances.

*Pressroom Quality Control

Get instantaneous PASS/FAIL feedback, while seeing the key color metrics, such as ∆Density, ∆E, ∆TVI, G7.

*Measure Against Industry Standards

Measure against ISO, G7, Fogra, or even your own custom standards.

*Corrective Actions

ChromaQA6 refines color measurements into clear, precise, and actionable feedback for press operators. If you’re looking to remove the guessing when it comes to toning inks, SmartInk can provide detailed ink corrections.

*Trending and Scorecards

With ChromaQA6, see trends over longer press runs. To ensure a job is satisfactory with the brand customer’s needs, create customized ScoreCards.

*ChromaQA with SmartInk Recipe Correction

No need to guess when toning ink on the press. ChromaQA with SmartInk instantly provides ink recipe corrections.

*Intelligent Ink Recipe Correction

With ChromaQA6, get ink recipe corrections to match colors more efficiently.

*Easy to Use Technology

This simplified formulation engine is user-friendly and works with all your base inks and substrates.

*Custom Dashboards

Powerful queries allow you to customize and create the exact charts and graphs you need to analyze and manage your production data.

*Chroma Analytics Web-based Reporting

Now, you can see the latest job scores, ∆E results, and more, from any mobile device.

*PQX Job Reports

Create customized job reports for customers or stakeholders. Now, you can export your data as a PQX or a PDF.

To learn more about ChromaQA6 with SmartInk, please visit chromaqa.com



About TECHKON

Techkon USA is the leader in innovation of densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions within the global print community. With nearly 40 years of technological experience and expertise, Techkon products are admired for their accuracy, repeatability, reliability, and ease of operation for measurement in the printing industry. Techkon’s top of the line color measurement solutions have helped press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers achieve success as well as cost savings.

For more information, please visit our website at techkonusa.com.

ChromaQA 6 with SmartInk intro

