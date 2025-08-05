Supporting Wildland Firefighters With Presumptive Cancer Coverage

CANADA, August 5 - Released on August 5, 2025

On August 1, 2025, amendments to The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013 came into force, establishing presumptive cancer coverage for wildland firefighters in Saskatchewan.

"We are committed to supporting our wildland firefighters, who have been putting themselves at risk to protect their communities," Deputy Premier and Minister Responsible for the Workers' Compensation Board Jim Reiter said. "Saskatchewan is leading the way in Canada with the extension of presumptive cancer coverage for 22 types of cancer."

These amendments also included a number of housekeeping items:

Ensuring chiropractors, health care professionals, physicians and psychiatrists licensed in other jurisdictions are covered;

Allowing board members to complete proceedings after their term expires; and

Enabling regulations to specify how the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board publishes appeal tribunal decisions.

