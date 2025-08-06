Group Home Opening Celebration in Regina

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 5, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Regina Residential Resource Centre (RRRC) celebrated the official grand opening of a group home that is supporting four individuals with intellectual disabilities. The Ministry of Social Services provided over $1.2 million in capital and start-up funding for the development of the home and is providing over $495,000 in annual operating funding.

"This home is offering residents a safe, stable and supportive environment where they can thrive and strengthen community bonds," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "We are proud to continue partnering with RRRC to ensure individuals with intellectual disabilities have the supports they need to live with dignity and independence."

The four-space group home welcomed residents in October 2024. Group homes provide inclusive, community-based living for adults who require support to live more independently.

RRRC is a non-profit organization that has supported individuals with intellectual disabilities in Regina since 1974. With the addition of this home, RRRC now operates five residential homes, a respite program, a day program and a supported independent living program serving over 60 individuals.

"The opening of this new group home marks a meaningful step forward fulfilling RRRC's mission - empowering lives, embracing abilities, and fostering inclusive communities," RRRC Executive Director Ayotunde Atoba said. "In partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, we are proud to create a home where individuals of all abilities can thrive with dignity, purpose, and a true sense of belonging."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Ministry of Social Services office nearest you, or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.

