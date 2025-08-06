Public invited to leave feedback for planned improvements on SR 3 at Division Avenue in Gorst

GORST – People can learn more about planned improvements on State Route 3 in Gorst at an online open house.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Washington State Department of Transportation will host an online open house for a new single-lane roundabout. The roundabout will replace stop signs at the intersection of SR 3 and Division Avenue in Gorst.

The online open house also provides information on Complete Streets improvements. This includes a new bike lane, pedestrian path and sidewalks. Complete Streets focuses on creating a safe travel environment for all users.

Visitors are encouraged to leave feedback to help with the final design of the project.

WSDOT routinely reviews intersections along state highways in rural areas around the state to find ways to reduce potential collisions. Roundabouts help reduce the potential for crashes while keeping people moving.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 6 to Wednesday, Aug. 20

Where: https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-3-division-ave-roundabout/

Details: The online open house is available 24/7 for people to visit and fill out the questionnaire whenever best fits their schedule.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit the Department of Commerce website.

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: