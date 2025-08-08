VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada) Launches W30 Slim Smart EC: Compact Power for the Next Generation of Energy-Efficient Systems

W30 Slim Smart EC from VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada): an ultra-compact, energy-efficient motor with integrated control for smart, space-saving performance.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VJ Pamensky (WEG Canada), a leading provider of electric motor solutions , is proud to introduce the W30 Slim Smart EC, a revolutionary ultra-compact motor that combines high performance, integrated control and exceptional energy efficiency—all in a space-saving design.Engineered to deliver powerful results in constrained environments, the W30 Slim Smart EC is designed for next-generation commercial and industrial applications where size, smart control and sustainability are non-negotiable.Smarter. Smaller. Stronger.The W30 Slim Smart EC redefines what’s possible in electric motor technology. With a built-in drive, this smart solution eliminates the need for external variable frequency drives (VFDs), providing seamless integration and simplified installation.The motor features adjustable speed control via multiple input signals—supporting 0-10V, 4-20mA, PWM and Modbus—giving users precise, real-time performance management. Rated NEMA Premium for energy efficiency, this solution enables lower operating costs and contributes meaningfully to net-zero goals.Big Performance in a Slim DesignAvailable in power ratings up to 10 HP (7.5 kW), the W30 Slim Smart EC operates at speeds from 1500 to 4000 RPM, with ambient temperature tolerance up to 50°C standard and 60°C with derating.Self-cooled and requiring no airflow for operation, the motor minimizes heat generation and extends service life. Whether used in data centers, commercial refrigeration, OEM systems or pumps, the W30 delivers uncompromised efficiency and control in compact footprints.Multiple mounting options (Pad, Spider, Flange – NEMA C) and custom shaft ends enable flexible integration into both new and retrofit systems. The motor is also available in two diameter options: Ø305 mm (1.1 kW to 4 kW) and Ø365 mm (5.5 kW to 7.5 kW).Certified for Global StandardsThe W30 Slim Smart EC is built to meet a wide range of compliance standards, including UL, CE, UKCA and CCC certifications and offers IP55 protection (with optional IP66). These features ensure that the motor is ready for global deployment and the most demanding environments.Now Available for OrderThe W30 Slim Smart EC is now available via factory delivery only, with an estimated lead time of 8-10 weeks. Canadian warehouse stocking is anticipated in the coming year, making access even easier for domestic customers.A Commitment to Smart Sustainability“At VJ Pamensky, we believe innovation must serve both performance and purpose,” said Maurice Pamensky, VP of Sales and Marketing. “The W30 Slim Smart EC offers a future-ready solution for customers who need intelligent, compact systems without compromise.”To learn more or request a quote, please visit our Electric Motors page or reach out to your local VJ Pamensky sales representative.

