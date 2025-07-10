Elite Digital Named Official Mailchimp Pro Partner

New Partnership Expands Access to World-Class Email and Digital Marketing for Growing Businesses.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency, is proud to announce it has been named an official Mailchimp Pro Partner by Mailchimp, an Intuit company and global leader in email marketing and marketing automation. This new partnership brings together Mailchimp’s industry-leading technology with Elite Digital’s proven expertise to help diverse businesses unlock smarter, more impactful marketing solutions.As an official approved Mailchimp Pro Partner within Mailchimp’s directory, Elite Digital will provide businesses with dedicated support to maximize their email, SMS, and omnichannel marketing performance. From advanced automation to audience segmentation and detailed performance reporting, this partnership empowers businesses to make the most of Mailchimp’s robust platform with trusted, hands-on guidance. As certified Shopify experts, Elite Digital also supports eCommerce businesses with seamless Mailchimp integrations and conversion-focused solutions.“We’re thrilled to welcome Elite Digital as an official Mailchimp Pro Partner,” said Amit Brar, Senior Partner Development Manager, Intuit Mailchimp. “Their experience and results-driven approach make them an ideal resource for businesses ready to elevate their marketing programs. Together, we’re helping businesses build stronger customer connections and drive sustainable growth.”For Elite Digital, this partnership underscores a long-standing commitment to delivering marketing excellence for clients across industries.“Becoming an official Mailchimp Pro Partner is an exciting milestone for our team,” said Robert Burko, CEO of Elite Digital. “We’re passionate about helping businesses harness the full power of Mailchimp — from strategy to execution. This partnership reinforces our mission to provide trusted, data-driven solutions that help clients connect with their audiences and achieve measurable results.”For over 20 years, Elite Digital has helped organizations across North America transform their marketing through innovative strategy, powerful creative, and a relentless focus on performance. As a certified Mailchimp Pro Partner, Elite Digital Agency continues its commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that help businesses succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape.About Elite Digital:Elite Digital is Canada’s premier digital-first agency, headquartered in Toronto. With over two decades of experience, Elite specializes in digital strategy, email and SMS marketing, CRM, automation, paid media, search marketing, social media, web development, creative and more - and is recognized as a Shopify expert for helping eCommerce businesses grow. The agency proudly partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver digital marketing solutions that drive real results. https://elitedigitalagency.com About Mailchimp:Mailchimp, an Intuit company, is an all-in-one marketing platform for growing businesses. From email and SMS to automation and analytics, Mailchimp gives businesses the tools they need to build better customer relationships and fuel sustainable growth. https://mailchimp.com

