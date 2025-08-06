Avamar Foundation Presents: A Unique Concert Experience at the 2025 Evening Under the Stars

Committed to easing the financial burdens of senior citizens in our community and raising awareness.

CORTLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Avamar Foundation invites the public to the 17th Annual Evening Under the Stars. The unforgettable two-day celebration of music, art, cuisine and community takes place on Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. in the open-air splendor of the Cadobaz Estate.This year’s event features a world-class musical performance by internationally acclaimed violinist Alexander Markov, who will headline both evenings with an exhilarating program that blends classical tradition with modern flair.Markov’s performance will span centuries of music, from timeless works by Bach to Markov’s rock ‘n’ roll composition “Caesar.” The five-part oratorio is based on the life of Julius Caesar and features Markov’s signature crossover style. Known for thrilling audiences around the world, Markov will perform on his one-of-a-kind gold electric violin. He will be joined by a stellar ensemble of internationally recognized singers from the New York City Opera: Tatev Baroyan (soprano), Berj Karazian (tenor) and Christopher Nazarian (bass), as well as pianist Heike Doerr, a chamber group and a rhythm section.Guests will also enjoy:• A curated art exhibit featuring works by Susie Sharpe• A gourmet sit-down dinner and hors d'oeuvres by AVI Foodsystems, led by executive chef Jeff McClure• Fine wine provided by L’uva Bella WineryTickets are available now at avamarfoundation.org , by emailing avamartickets@gmail.com or by calling (234) 830-2060. All event proceeds go towards providing temporary financial assistance for medications needed by those aged 55 and older. A portion of ticket prices is tax-deductible.Come experience an extraordinary evening where music, art and giving come together under the stars.Event Details:August 22 & 23 | Doors open at 5:00 p.m.Cadobaz Estate | 2747 Cadwallader Sonk Rd., Cortland, OH 44410About Avamar FoundationThe Avamar Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to help the elderly in Northeastern Ohio pay for medical prescriptions they otherwise could not afford. The volunteer-run foundation hosts the annual fundraising event, An Evening Under the Stars, to provide temporary financial assistance and promote the arts in Ohio.About Alexander MarkovAlexander Markov is an internationally celebrated violinist known for his breathtaking virtuosity, compelling stage presence and genre-defying performances. A gold medal winner at the prestigious Paganini International Violin Competition, he has performed as a soloist with over 50 major orchestras around the world, including appearances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.