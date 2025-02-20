Testo Welcomes Micalyn Harris as Vice President Pharma to Lead Growing Team

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Testo North America is pleased to announce that Micalyn Harris has joined Testo as vice president of pharma.With over 20 years of experience, Harris brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, business development, and leadership in the technology, pharma, and healthcare industries to Testo.Previously, Harris served as director of business development at the life science marketing agency, OffWhite Marketing . Harris also brings experience from Swiss-based ELPRO Group, where she served as president and CEO for ELPRO North America.“Micalyn brings extensive pharmaceutical industry experience to the Testo team,” says Andrew Kuczkuda, executive vice president and CFO at Testo North America. “Her impressive track record will support our efforts to provide exceptional value to customers across North America.”As Testo’s vice president for pharma, Harris will lead the growing US-based pharma team to support customers with environmental monitoring and measurement solutions. Harris’s addition further advances an already impressive Pharma team at Testo. Colleen Lester, who has previously worked with Harris and boasts 17 years of industry experience, joined in 2024 as Director of Pharma Solutions Sales. Her experience is complemented by the strategic account knowledge of Lars Linsenmann and a team of sales, administrative, technical, and marketing professionals.“I am thrilled to join the growing team at Testo at a very exciting time,” says Harris. “As environmental monitoring continues to be critical within the pharma sector, I am eager to share the innovative solutions at Testo to support customers with the regulatory challenges of today’s cold chain.”About TestoTesto SE & Co. KGaA, with its headquarters in the Black Forest, is a world market leader in the field of portable and stationary measurement solutions. In 37 subsidiary companies around the world, about 3,500 employees research, develop, produce and market for the high-tech company. The measurement technology expert convinces customers worldwide with highly precise measuring instruments and innovative solutions for the measurement data management of tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.