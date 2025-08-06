Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

AZERBAIJAN, August 6 - 06 August 2025, 11:15

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of Jamaica’s national holiday – Independence Day – and convey my best wishes.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Jamaica. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our friendly ties in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Respectfully,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 August 2025

