Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr. Rao) Wins Economic Times Awards & Delivers TEDx Talk in Mumbai

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored with Prestigious TEDx Speaker Invitation and Multiple Economic Times Awards for Excellence in Neurosurgery

True healing begins with access. Precision techniques & compassionate care shouldn’t be a luxury—they should be standard. I’m proud to bring global neurosurgical advancements back home to serve India” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored with Prestigious TEDx Speaker Invitation and Multiple Economic Times Awards for Excellence in NeurosurgeryDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder and chief neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, continues to make national and international waves in the fields of minimally invasive neurosurgery, spine surgery, and endovascular neurosurgery. In a remarkable streak of recognition and thought leadership, Dr. Patibandla has been honored with multiple awards and a prestigious TEDx speaking engagement over the past few weeks.🏆 Economic Times Health Conclave 2025 – July 27, Grand Hyatt, New DelhiAt the illustrious ET Health Conclave 2025, organized by The Times of India and supported by Lexus, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla received the "Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Neurosurgeon" award. The award recognized Dr. Rao’s pathbreaking advancements in keyhole brain and spine surgeries, which have transformed neurosurgical care across Andhra Pradesh and India.Dr. Rao was applauded for his commitment to delivering cutting-edge, patient-centered, and precision-guided neurosurgery techniques, particularly in underrepresented regions like Guntur. His pioneering work in endoscopic and endovascular neurosurgery has significantly reduced recovery times and improved outcomes for thousands of patients.🏅 Economic Times Business Excellence Award – June 29, Westin Hotel, New DelhiEarlier on June 29, Dr. Patibandla was honored at the ET Business Excellence & Innovation Summit 2025 with the " Excellence in Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Spine Surgery " award. The ceremony brought together India's top healthcare leaders and innovators, recognizing the most impactful contributors to the country's evolving medical landscape.This accolade acknowledged not only his clinical excellence but also Dr. Rao’s entrepreneurial vision in building Dr. Rao’s Hospital into one of India's most trusted super-specialty centers for brain and spine care. With over 12,000+ minimally invasive surgeries and multiple fellowships from the USA, Dr. Rao continues to elevate Indian neurosurgery on the global stage.🎤 TEDx Talk – August 3, 2025, RGIT, MumbaiAdding to his list of achievements, Dr. Patibandla was recently invited to speak at TEDx RGIT in Mumbai on August 3. His talk, titled “A Journey to Bring Healing Home: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest in Guntur”, captivated audiences with a heartfelt narrative of his return to India after international training to establish a world-class facility in his hometown.In his compelling address, Dr. Rao shared how Precision, Access, and Compassion form the core pillars of his practice. He emphasized that advanced healthcare should not be a privilege, but a right—regardless of one's geographical location. His talk received a standing ovation and was lauded for its inspiring call to action for young medical professionals to bridge global expertise with grassroots impact.📍 About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Rao is one of India’s most accomplished neurosurgeons, having trained extensively in the USA across multiple sub-specialties including skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, and cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (FAANS) and several other globally recognized neurosurgical bodies.He founded Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur with a mission to democratize access to advanced neurosurgery and neuro care. The hospital is renowned for its patient-centric care model, minimally invasive techniques, and outcomes comparable to international benchmarks.🔗 Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital – Save Brain and Spine📍 12-19-97, Old Bank Street, Beside AK Khan Biryani Point, Kothapeta, Guntur – 522001📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com | drpatibandla@gmail.com🔗 Follow Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla:YouTube: @mrpatibanInstagram: @dr_mohana_raoFacebook: @Dr.Raoshospital.NeurosurgeonLinkedIn: @drpatibandlaTwitter/X: @MohanaRaoPatibMaps: Dr. Rao’s Hospital LocationQuote from Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla:"True healing begins with access. Precision techniques and compassionate care shouldn’t be a luxury—they should be standard. I’m proud to bring global neurosurgical advancements back home to serve India."

